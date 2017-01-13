  • 2 year warranty

    masthead banner drl masthead

    Daytime Running Light Solutions

    Drive safe in style with Philips LED

    Philips Automotive, your ultimate choice for the road ahead

    • Innovator of the automotive lighting industry since 1914
    • Inventor of the Daylight Xenon HID daytime running lights
    • The choice of major car manufacturers
    Icon quality

    LED Daylight 9 - Daytime Running Lights

    Philips LED Daylight 9 Daytime Running Lights
    LED Daylight Guide Daytime Running Lights

    High-power LUXEON® LED
    New optical design with 9 LED dots
    Multiple-angle mounting for wide view light effect
    Simple-click system
    Hybrid, electric and start & stop compatible
    Legally mounted on bumper angles up to +/-40°
    Water and gravel-impact resistant
    High-quality aluminium housing
    Homologated technology
    New generation high-power LUXEON® LED
    Ultra-wide beam
    Stays on day & night (dimmed)
    Simple-click installation
    Water Resistant
    Gravel Resistant
    Aluminium Housing
    Homologated Lightguide technology
    Find the right lamp for your car

    Automotive support

    Automotive Support

    Do you need a replacement Philips headlights for your car?
    Purchase Philips Automotive products online or at a store near you
    Learn more about our Philips automotive lighting technology, innovation and solutions through our articles

