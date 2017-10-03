The ‘Jarl’ of beards, and a set of facial fur that could command an army – the Viking beard is a legend that has lasted hundreds of years. No matter your quest, whether to channel the inspiration of your favourite Viking series or even just to look plain old manly, this beard knows no compromises.



Modern Viking beard bearers are intrepid and persevering, much like their namesake, whose beards were a demonstration of their power and wisdom. Not just that, according to legend, the man with the best beard was highly favoured for his potency! Do you need any more reason to join the ranks of these mythic heroes? So, how do you go about growing a Viking beard and how do you braid and care for it?