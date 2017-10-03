Search terms
The ‘Jarl’ of beards, and a set of facial fur that could command an army – the Viking beard is a legend that has lasted hundreds of years. No matter your quest, whether to channel the inspiration of your favourite Viking series or even just to look plain old manly, this beard knows no compromises.
Modern Viking beard bearers are intrepid and persevering, much like their namesake, whose beards were a demonstration of their power and wisdom. Not just that, according to legend, the man with the best beard was highly favoured for his potency! Do you need any more reason to join the ranks of these mythic heroes? So, how do you go about growing a Viking beard and how do you braid and care for it?
First, you need to hold that Viking fury at bay and exercise some patience. What is a Viking beard? Viking beards grow completely around your face, from your sideburns to the chin and from there quite a long way down. Your whiskers grow about 0.4mm per day faster than the hair on your head, and it will take at least four weeks for your Viking beard to unfold its full, powerful splendour. During this time, you should trim around the cheeks more than on the chin. Once there, let the hair grow beyond the chin, then trim slightly instead of cutting hard lines.
The individual length and style should be the one that suits your face shape best, depending on what facial feature you wish to emphasise or hide – if in doubt, try things gently.
Even the most rugged types deserve a bit of attention; this is also true for the ‘wild’ Viking beard styles. The best Viking long beard styles (and even non-Viking long beards), are soft, clean, and well-groomed. In order for yours to command respect in the mead halls, first wash and comb the beard and moustache, and wait for it to dry naturally. It’s easier to judge the length when it’s dry, so you’ll avoid accidentally over-trimming your new whiskers.
Use your trimmer to tidy up the length and get rid of any straggling hairs, and then it’s time to add the shape. Using your two-sided blade, edge along the neckline, cheek line and around the mouth (taking care not to trim the edges of your moustache – these should stay long at the edges) to create a defined, tidy, and symmetrical shape. The OneBlade Pro gives you an optimal view of your straight lines, and it will take care of any length of hair so there’s no need to mess around with a ‘pre-trim’.
Your Viking beard style should not be barbaric – even if you’d like it to be a bit intimidating. Now that your beard is at full capacity and fully grown, it’s time to care for it. Use a nourishing beard shampoo that does not remove the natural oils and, if necessary, a conditioner. Some modern Vikings may avoid shampoo and use only oils, such as tea tree oil, to keep their Viking beards supple, healthy, and shiny. Make sure you follow any directions on the label of your beard care products.
In any case, regularly apply oil or balm and cleanse the skin under your Viking beard occasionally to remove dead skin cells, sweat and dirt build-up. This way you prevent skin irritation or itching and promote beard growth. Spread the oil and shape the beard with a wide-toothed comb made of natural material so that the hair does not break or build-up static, and then smooth your beard with a beard brush.
If your beard is easily led astray, take a short-bristled beard brush to get it going in the right direction. Beard wax is a great tool to give your moustache a little direction; you can use a little to twirl up or down your moustache ends.
Braids are for girls? Wrong! If the Viking beard style is not unconventional enough for you, you can braid your Viking beard, just as the Vikings did hundreds of years ago. A braided Viking beard is sure to set you apart from the crowd.
You’ll need your beard to be at least 5cm in order to make Viking beard plaits or braids. Whether you want a large single braid, a pair of complimentary braids, or smaller braids in front of the rest of your beard, separate the part to be braided with a beard comb and divide it into three equal vertical strands. Do not braid too tightly, otherwise you will harm your beard hair and your braid may not be comfortable. Hold the braid tightly together and close it with hair wax.
You can accent your braids against the rest of your beard with beads. A Viking beard braid with beads is also a great way of seeing how fast or long your beard is growing. Beads and braids are a fantastic choice for long Viking beard styles.
The final tip is the most Viking of all – your diet! Like the famed warriors, you want a healthy diet that gives you the nutrition you need, with lots of iron, zinc, vitamin D and B12, all to give yourself a glorious and legendary beard that the Nordic gods would admire.
