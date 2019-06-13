Dummies: pros and cons

Benefits of using a dummy:



1. Satisfies the suckling reflex The first benefit of a dummy is that it meets a baby’s need to suckle. While the breast and bottle also satisfy this need, dummies can help to soothe your baby between feeding sessions. However, keep in mind that dummies are not to be used as a replacement for or to delay mealtimes.

2. Encourages your baby to self-soothe

Another benefit of using a dummy is that it can encourage your baby to self-soothe when he or she is crying or upset. The Philips Avent ultra-soft snuggle soothers come with a plush soft elephant – or giraffe – for extra cuddly comfort.

3. Soothes your baby during painful procedures

If your baby is due for a vaccination or is getting blood drawn, a dummy is great way to distract from the pain and keep your baby calm while at the doctors.

4. Helps your baby fall asleep

We’ve already answered the question, ‘can a baby sleep with a dummy?’. You can give a newborn a dummy to help them fall asleep, right before nap time or after a feed. Stay close to your baby while the dummy works its magic.

5. You can monitor your baby’s use

Unlike thumb-sucking, you can monitor when your baby uses a dummy, which means you can limit use or take it away at your own discretion. It also makes breaking the habit easier when the time comes.

