Dummies: pros and cons

Reading time: 7 mins It’s the question on every new parent’s lips: can you give a newborn a dummy? From your neighbour to your doctor, and from your mum to your favourite blog, you’ve probably heard countless opinions on newborns and dummies. But it’s time to cut through the noise and answer the important question: are pacifiers bad, really? Dummies have pros and cons, and you know better than anyone what’s right for your baby – but you can never be too informed. Here we’ll help equip you with all the essential facts, so you can make a decision on using a dummy with confidence.
Let’s go back to basics: what is a pacifier? Or, as it’s more commonly known, a dummy? A dummy is usually a silicone nipple given to an infant or young child to suck on. The standard dummy for a baby comes with a mouth shield and handle to prevent the child from choking on or swallowing it. Why do they exist? Newborn dummy use comes down to the fact that babies are born with an instinct to suck. Whether they’re bored, tired or in need of comfort, their sucking is instinctive – and entirely separate from their need to eat. Giving a newborn a dummy depends on your preference, and your baby’s: some babies prefer to suck on their thumbs or fingers, others choose dummies.
A pacifier provides a calming, soothing effect on your baby – so yes, often, a newborn dummy use comes down to helping a baby sleep. Below are some of the reasons behind giving a newborn a dummy: As you can see, these reasons all have one commonality: they keep your baby calm by satisfying their innate need to suckle.
Before you choose a dummy for your baby, let’s have a look at the dummy’s pros and cons.
1. Satisfies the suckling reflex
The first benefit of a dummy is that it meets a baby’s need to suckle. While the breast and bottle also satisfy this need, dummies can help to soothe your baby between feeding sessions. However, keep in mind that dummies are not to be used as a replacement for or to delay mealtimes.
2. Encourages your baby to self-soothe
Another benefit of using a dummy is that it can encourage your baby to self-soothe when he or she is crying or upset. The Philips Avent ultra-soft snuggle soothers come with a plush soft elephant – or giraffe – for extra cuddly comfort.
3. Soothes your baby during painful procedures
If your baby is due for a vaccination or is getting blood drawn, a dummy is great way to distract from the pain and keep your baby calm while at the doctors.
4. Helps your baby fall asleep
We’ve already answered the question, ‘can a baby sleep with a dummy?’. You can give a newborn a dummy to help them fall asleep, right before nap time or after a feed. Stay close to your baby while the dummy works its magic.
5. You can monitor your baby’s use
Unlike thumb-sucking, you can monitor when your baby uses a dummy, which means you can limit use or take it away at your own discretion. It also makes breaking the habit easier when the time comes.
1. Nipple confusion While there is no real scientific evidence that supports this, it is a concern for many parents. It’s recommended, in any case, that you wait until your baby is breastfeeding well before offering a pacifier, which is usually around three to four weeks of age. 2. Easily dropped Dummies are easily dropped or spat out onto the floor, which calls for proper cleaning before putting them back into your newborn’s mouth. If you do decide to use a pacifier, make sure that you’re armed with the proper cleaning equipment while on the go. 3. Limited supply What do you get when a baby is accustomed to their dummy and then loses it? A not-very-happy newborn. If you’re going to rely on dummies to meet your baby’s sucking needs, ensure that you travel with a backup supply in the event that your baby drops and loses it. 4. Problems with your child’s teeth Perhaps one of the most common concerns among new parents contemplating using a dummy or not: the effect a dummy might have on your baby’s teeth. Improper or prolonged use of a dummy can lead to dental problems1 , including teeth alignment issues, so ensure that you choose a pacifier designed to help healthy oral development.
So, are pacifiers good or are pacifiers bad? There are many parents who choose to use them, as they do boast plenty of advantages. If you have decided to use a dummy for your child, you’ll want to ensure that it’s the right dummy. Explore the different options available and make sure you adapt them for your baby’s development. And once you’ve chosen the perfect one (or two or three!), learn how and when to introduce a pacifier to your baby – properly.
