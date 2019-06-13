How to introduce a dummy to your baby:



Once your baby is ready for a dummy, use these tips and guidelines to help introduce it effectively:



1. A dummy does not substitute a meal

If you’re breastfeeding, it’s important that you stick to your regular feeding times. In other words, don’t let the dummy take the place of or delay your newborn’s meal times. Suckling releases hormones that may mimic fullness in the infant, so be sure to use dummies solely to meet your child’s suckling needs after meals or at bedtime.



2. Don’t force it If your baby doesn’t want a dummy, there’s no reason to force it. The dummy is solely meant to comfort and relax your baby when he or she is upset or needs to suck.



3. Never tie it anywhere

Remember to never tie your baby’s dummy anywhere. This includes around your newborn’s neck, hands and crib. Try an ultra-soft snuggle elephant or cute giraffe – they’re easy for babies to find and hold and the plush toy is detachable for easy cleaning. 4. Leave the honey and sugar in the pantry

Ensure that you are giving your baby their dummy clean and “as is”. There’s no need for any sweetener, sugar or honey and a dummy coated in sugar could result in tooth damage for your baby. 5. Introduce it during bedtimes

While you’re soothing your baby to sleep, offering them a dummy can help them drift off. Choose a soother that’s safe, BPA-free and designed for your baby’s age.

