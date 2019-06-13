Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Reading time: 4 mins Hooray! You’ve weighed up the pros and cons of introducing a dummy and you’ve decided what’s best for your baby. Like most parents, you’re probably now wondering how to introduce a dummy, and it’s completely normal to have lots of questions. You might wonder exactly when to use a dummy, or if using a dummy for a newborn’s breastfeeding journey makes a difference when transitioning to bottle-feeding. When it comes to breastfeeding and dummies, we’ve got the answers – so let’s dive into it.
Reading time: 4 mins
Hooray! You’ve weighed up the pros and cons of introducing a dummy and you’ve decided what’s best for your baby. Like most parents, you’re probably now wondering how to introduce a dummy, and it’s completely normal to have lots of questions. You might wonder exactly when to use a dummy, or if using a dummy for a newborn’s breastfeeding journey makes a difference when transitioning to bottle-feeding. When it comes to breastfeeding and dummies, we’ve got the answers – so let’s dive into it.
When can you introduce a dummy? You should only give your baby a dummy once they have happily mastered breastfeeding – usually at around three to four weeks. If you’re switching from breastfeeding to feeding your baby from a bottle, using a dummy can help your baby get used to the artificial nipple shape of the bottle. While most babies have no problem swapping between their mother’s nipple and the artificial nipple shapes of feeding bottles, there is still conflicting evidence about whether early dummy use can cause breastfeeding difficulties. Therefore, it is recommended to postpone dummy introduction until your baby’s feeding method and pattern are well-established1, whether that’s breastfeeding, bottle-feeding or a combination of both.
When can you introduce a dummy? You should only give your baby a dummy once they have happily mastered breastfeeding – usually at around three to four weeks. If you’re switching from breastfeeding to feeding your baby from a bottle, using a dummy can help your baby get used to the artificial nipple shape of the bottle.
While most babies have no problem swapping between their mother’s nipple and the artificial nipple shapes of feeding bottles, there is still conflicting evidence about whether early dummy use can cause breastfeeding difficulties. Therefore, it is recommended to postpone dummy introduction until your baby’s feeding method and pattern are well-established1, whether that’s breastfeeding, bottle-feeding or a combination of both.
1. A dummy does not substitute a meal If you’re breastfeeding, it’s important that you stick to your regular feeding times. In other words, don’t let the dummy take the place of or delay your newborn’s meal times. Suckling releases hormones that may mimic fullness in the infant, so be sure to use dummies solely to meet your child’s suckling needs after meals or at bedtime. 2. Don’t force it If your baby doesn’t want a dummy, there’s no reason to force it. The dummy is solely meant to comfort and relax your baby when he or she is upset or needs to suck. 3. Never tie it anywhere Remember to never tie your baby’s dummy anywhere. This includes around your newborn’s neck, hands and crib. Try an ultra-soft snuggle elephant or cute giraffe – they’re easy for babies to find and hold and the plush toy is detachable for easy cleaning. 4. Leave the honey and sugar in the pantry Ensure that you are giving your baby their dummy clean and “as is”. There’s no need for any sweetener, sugar or honey and a dummy coated in sugar could result in tooth damage for your baby. 5. Introduce it during bedtimes While you’re soothing your baby to sleep, offering them a dummy can help them drift off. Choose a soother that’s safe, BPA-free and designed for your baby’s age.
Once your baby is ready for a dummy, use these tips and guidelines to help introduce it effectively:
1. A dummy does not substitute a meal
If you’re breastfeeding, it’s important that you stick to your regular feeding times. In other words, don’t let the dummy take the place of or delay your newborn’s meal times. Suckling releases hormones that may mimic fullness in the infant, so be sure to use dummies solely to meet your child’s suckling needs after meals or at bedtime.
2. Don’t force it
If your baby doesn’t want a dummy, there’s no reason to force it. The dummy is solely meant to comfort and relax your baby when he or she is upset or needs to suck.
3. Never tie it anywhere
Remember to never tie your baby’s dummy anywhere. This includes around your newborn’s neck, hands and crib. Try an ultra-soft snuggle elephant or cute giraffe – they’re easy for babies to find and hold and the plush toy is detachable for easy cleaning.
4. Leave the honey and sugar in the pantry
Ensure that you are giving your baby their dummy clean and “as is”. There’s no need for any sweetener, sugar or honey and a dummy coated in sugar could result in tooth damage for your baby.
5. Introduce it during bedtimes
While you’re soothing your baby to sleep, offering them a dummy can help them drift off. Choose a soother that’s safe, BPA-free and designed for your baby’s age.
What you need
SCF348/13
SCF348/11
We can answer the question, ‘when can you give a baby a dummy?’, but no one knows your baby like you do. When to introduce a dummy is entirely up to you, but the trick to introducing a dummy successfully is to never force it and never let it substitute mealtimes. A dummy is intended only to meet your baby’s natural suckling needs outside of breastfeeding or bottle feeding.
We can answer the question, ‘when can you give a baby a dummy?’, but no one knows your baby like you do. When to introduce a dummy is entirely up to you, but the trick to introducing a dummy successfully is to never force it and never let it substitute mealtimes. A dummy is intended only to meet your baby’s natural suckling needs outside of breastfeeding or bottle feeding.
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.I understand
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.