The clean-shaven look can pose challenges, especially for men with sensitive skin who are prone to redness, burning or the ever-present threat of ingrown hairs. Yet – done properly – a close shave with Series 7000 doesn’t have to aggravate your skin.



What does clean-shaven mean?

Before we start, the goal. A clean shave means no beard, and no stubble: a smooth, close shave that lets your good looks do the talking. Ready? Here’s how to have a clean shave in minutes.

Wet or dry?

With a shaver, dry shaving is more skin-friendly, and less likely to generate nicks and cuts. Wet shaving is refreshing and smooth, as long as you remember the shaving foam. Doing what’s right can feel very uncertain at first – especially if you have sensitive skin – but luckily there’s some help at hand.



Shaving advice

The GroomTribe app’s personal shaving plan contains tailormade advice about getting your best shave. Its guided shave strengthens your shave game in real time. Whilst synchronized shaving uses your longer-term shaving data to adjust the advice it creates for you.



Step 1. Be cool

Wash and rinse your face so that it’s really clean before you reach for your shaver. But don’t have a hot shower first, otherwise your skin will be hot, puffy, sweating and difficult to shave. Make sure your skin is dry before moving on to the next step.

Step 2. Be firm but fair



Your Series 7000 can shave up to a three-day beard. If you have any facial hair longer than that, trim it first. For a wet clean shave (including in the shower), smooth on some shaving foam or gel and start shaving using circular movements.



On your first pass, shave in the direction your facial hair is growing in, then go against the grain afterwards for a closer shave. If your skin is particularly sensitive, stay with the grain.



Gently pull your skin tight with your free hand to make shaving easier, just don't overstretch it. You don't need a lot of pressure for a close shave, so try not to press the shaver too hard against your skin.



The shaver does its bit too, sensing your beard density and automatically adjusting power to shave off dense beard areas more efficiently. You don’t need to go over and over the same areas, so it helps reduce the chance of your skin becoming irritated.



If you’re shaving wet, rinse off the shaver head every 10 to 15 seconds to clean off the build-up of foam or gel, and dead skin, hair and dirt that can get in the way.



Step 3. Be good

Now for the post-shave recovery. Splash your face with warm water, gently pat it dry and apply some aftershave or moisturizer as needed. Rinse off the wet shaver head and leave it to air dry.



That’s it. Follow these steps, and you can step out of the house with the cleanest shave there is. And on days when the routine doesn’t appeal, you can always go for the perfect five o’clock shadow.



Don’t have your personal shave plan yet?

Get adaptive advice on how to tackle your specific skin issues, whether redness, razor burn or in-grown hairs. Shave-by-shave, the connected app, co-developed with dermatologists, tracks your shave technique and skin progress.



Download and pair the GroomTribe app for iOS and Android to get started.

Download on the App Store

Get it on Google Play



