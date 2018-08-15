These days, the clean shave is sported out of choice: it’s fresh and accentuates your impeccable bone structure. But in the ’30s and ’40s it was practically obligatory. During World War One moustaches were ditched and growing facial hair was banned for most soldiers. This trend continued into the ’40s when slick hair and clean faces were all the rage.

Getting the look then: After deciding that the American electric shavers could be improved upon, Philips launched the Philishave: an innovative rotary system with three blades rotating beneath a round, slotted shaving head.