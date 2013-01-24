Home
    Ultimate steel precision for the perfect beard 

    The Philips BT9000 Prestige delivers unmatched precision thanks to its built-in metal comb, giving consistent trimming results no matter how much pressure is applied.
    Philips shop price
    Suggested retail price: £120.00
    Experience superb control on contours with the exclusive laser guide. It allows you to create the precise and symmetric style you want with confidence.
    Philips laser beard trimmer

    SteelPrecision Technology

     

    The BT9000 Prestige features the brand-new SteelPrecision Technology, which consists of an integrated metal comb and a strong cutter. This system does not bend like a plastic comb, no matter how much pressure is applied. This way BT9000 Prestige always delivers the most even and precise trimming results*.
    Laser guided beard trimmer – 0.2mm precision

    0.2-mm precision

     

    Style your beard with ultimate accuracy by choosing a hair length down to 0.2 mm precision. Use the zoom wheel to select from 30 different length settings, from 0.4 mm all the way to 10 mm.

    Laser guided beard trimmer – lift & trim system

    Anti-friction skin follower

     

    Thanks to the skin follower, the trimmer is always at a right angle to your skin, giving you a precise result. It also has an anti-friction coating, which guides the trimmer smoothly on your face.

    Compare beard trimmer BT9810/13 with our other great beard trimmers

    Beard Trimmer series 9000

    Beard trimmer prestige

    Beard Trimmer series 9000

    Philips shop price
    £120.00*
    BT9810/13
    Compare features
    Beard Trimmer series 7000

    Integrated vacuum trimmer

    Beard Trimmer series 7000

    Philips shop price
    BT7500/13
    Compare features
    Beard Trimmer series 5000

    Effortless even trim

    Beard Trimmer series 5000

    Philips shop price
    BT5502/13
    Compare features

    Key feature(s)
    • Built-in metal comb
    • Integrated vacuum system
    • Innovative Lift & Trim system

    Cutting system
    • Double-sharpened stainless steel for precision trimming
    • Double sharpened stainless steel for faster trimming
    • Lift & Trim system
    • 20 length settings, 0.5 to 10mm
    • Double sharpened stainless steel
    • Lift & Trim system
    • 17 length settings, 0.4 to 10mm

    Ease of use
    • 100% waterproof
    • 3 level battery indicator
    • Washable attachments
    • Digital display, 3 level battery indicator
    • 100% waterproof
    • Battery indicator

    Battery
    • 120 mins/1 hour
    • 60 mins/ I hour
    • 60 mins/ I hour

    Included accessories
    • Comb: Click-on Long beard comb
    • Premium storage and travel case
    • Precision trimmer, beard comb
    • Beard Comb

    Guarantee
    • 2 years
    • 2 years
    • 2 years
    * Suggested retail price

    *The Laser Trimmer has been thoroughly tested for home use to ensure the laser light is not harmful to eyes. It is a Class I laser guide, which complies with IEC60825-1. Nevertheless, we advise you not to stare into the light and to avoid shining the light directly into your eyes.

