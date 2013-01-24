Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
The BT9000 Prestige features the brand-new SteelPrecision Technology, which consists of an integrated metal comb and a strong cutter. This system does not bend like a plastic comb, no matter how much pressure is applied. This way BT9000 Prestige always delivers the most even and precise trimming results*.
Style your beard with ultimate accuracy by choosing a hair length down to 0.2 mm precision. Use the zoom wheel to select from 30 different length settings, from 0.4 mm all the way to 10 mm.
Thanks to the skin follower, the trimmer is always at a right angle to your skin, giving you a precise result. It also has an anti-friction coating, which guides the trimmer smoothly on your face.
|
Beard trimmer prestige
Beard Trimmer series 9000
Philips shop price£120.00*
BT9810/13
|
Integrated vacuum trimmer
Beard Trimmer series 7000
Philips shop price
BT7500/13
|
Effortless even trim
Beard Trimmer series 5000
Philips shop price
BT5502/13
|
|
|
|
Key feature(s)
|
|
|
|
Cutting system
|
|
|
|
Ease of use
|
|
|
|
Battery
|
|
|
|
Included accessories
|
|
|
|
Guarantee
|
|
|
|
|
|