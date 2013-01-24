Home
    BT7202/13

    Catches up to 94% of cut hairs*

    BT7500/13

    Be the first to review this item

    Integrated vacuum system icon
    Integrated vacuum system
    Innovative Lift & Trim system icon
    Innovative Lift & Trim system
    20 lock-in length settings icon
    20 lock-in length settings
    BT7202/13
    Philips shop price
    Trim your beard, moustache and sideburns while keeping tidy with our men’s vacuum beard trimmer.
    * Tested in lab environment on hair mats.

    Vacuum stubble and beard trimmer | Beard Trimmer BT7500/13

     

    Trim your beard, moustache and sideburns while keeping tidy with this trimmer.
    Philips vacuum beard trimmer BT7500
    Integrated vacuum system
    Integrated vacuum system icon

    Less mess


    No More Mess from Cut Hairs

    Trim, style and finish without the mess. The powerful integrated vacuum system catches cut hair as you go along, giving you a mess-free trim and clean bathroom.
    Innovative lift & trim system
    Innovative lift & trim system icon

    Even trimming results


    Effortless Even Trim

    Trim your stubble in one quick stroke. Our lift and trim system raises hairs into the optimal position so the double-sharpened blades effortlessly cut hairs for an easy, even finish.
    20 lock-in length settings
    20 lock-in length settings icon

    Select the length you want


    Lock in length for an even trim   

    Select your preferred trim length by simply turning the zoom wheel on the handle until the length you want is displayed from 0.5 - 10mm with 0.5mm precision. Then use the lock in comb for an even trim.

    Be the first to review this item

    What's in the box? 

      • Included accessories:
         
        • Precision trimmer
        • Beard comb
        • Cleaning brush

      Compare beard trimmer BT7500 with our other great beard trimmers

      Beard Trimmer series 7000

      Integrated vacuum trimmer

      Beard Trimmer series 7000

      Philips shop price
      BT7500/13
      Compare features
      Beard Trimmer series 9000

      Integrated metal comb

      Beard Trimmer series 9000

      Philips shop price
      £120.00*
      BT9810/13
      Compare features
      Beard Trimmer series 5000

      Effortless even trim

      Beard Trimmer series 5000

      Philips shop price
      BT5502/13
      Compare features

      Key feature(s)
      • Integrated vacuum system
      • Built-in metal comb
      • Innovative lift & trim system

      Cutting system
      • Double sharpened stainless steel for faster trimming
      • Lift & trim system
      • 20 length settings, 0.5 to 10mm
      • Double-sharpened stainless steel for precision trimming
      • Double-sharpened stainless steel for precision trimming
      • Lift & Trim system
      • 17 length settings: 0.4mm to 10mm

      Ease of use
      • Washable attachments
      • Digital display, 3 level battery indicator
      • 100% waterproof
      • 3 level battery indicator
      • 100% waterproof
      • Battery indicator

      Battery
      • 75 min / 1 hour
      • 120 mins cordless/1 hour charge
      • 60 mins cordless/1 hour charge

      Included accessories
      • Precision trimmer, beard comb
      • Comb: Click-on long beard comb
      • Premium storage and travel case
      • Beard Comb

      Guarantee
      • 2 years
      • 2 years
      • 2 years
      * Suggested retail price

