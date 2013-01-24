Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Powerful and gentle epilation
Complete routine set
Simple and easy to use
Captures even the finest hairs
The unique, patented epilation system with round tweezers enables luxurious epilation for noticeably smooth skin. The ceramic tweezers capture even the finest and shortest hairs, on wet and dry skin
For radiant skin
Our new body exfoliation brush gently removes dead skin cells and stimulates the renewal of the skin surface. Use the brush 24 hours before the epilation process to prevent ingrown hairs
For satin smooth feet
Our 3-in-1 rotating precision disc gives you heel-to-toe smoothness in just 5 minutes. Use the flat surface for larger areas, the top for smaller areas and the curved side for hard-to-file areas. It’s that easy!
|
BRE740/11
Epilator Series 8000
Philips shop price£179.99*
Wet and Dry epilator
|
BRE710/01
Epilator Series 8000
Philips shop price£119.99*
Wet and Dry epilator
|
|
|
Power:
|
|
|
Accessories:
|
|
|
Properties:
|
|
|
Power:
|
|
|
|