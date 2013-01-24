Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Products
    Satinelle Epilator masthead image

    Powerful epilation.
    Gentle on the skin.

    Epilator Series 8000 Wet and Dry epilator

    Epilator Series 8000 Wet and Dry epilator

    BRE740/11

    Be the first to review this item

    Powerful and gentle epilation

    Complete routine set

    Simple and easy to use

    Smooth skin for up to 4 weeks. The Philips epilator is characterized by powerful yet gentle epilation, so that you can achieve smooth skin on your lower legs in just 10 minutes. With the complete routine set, you can enjoy many advantages that go beyond just epilation.
    Philips shop price
    Epilation head
    Epilation head
    Wide range of accessories

    Hair removal and beauty routine


    Epilate, shave, trim, exfoliate and pedicure with just one device. Adjust your beauty routine according to your wishes.
    More info
    Body exfoliation brush
    Body peeling brush
    Shaving head
    Shaving head
    Bikini trimmer attachment
    Bikini trimmer attachment
    Bikini trimmer comb
    Bikini trimmer comb
    Trimmer comb
    Trimmer comb
    Attachment for sensitive area
    Attachment for sensitive area
    Attachment for optimal skin contact
    Attachment for optimal skin contact
    Pedi attachment
    Body peeling brush
    Body peeling brush
    Body exfoliation brush
    Shaving head
    Shaving head
    Bikini trimmer attachment
    Bikini trimmer attachment
    Bikini trimmer comb
    Bikini trimmer comb
    Trimmer comb
    Trimmer comb
    Attachment for sensitive area
    Attachment for sensitive area
    Attachment for optimal skin contact
    Attachment for optimal skin contact
    Body peeling brush
    Pedi attachment

    Be the first to review this item

    Comparison Table

    Epilator Series 8000

    BRE740/11​

    Epilator Series 8000

    Philips shop price
    £179.99*
    Wet and Dry epilator
    Compare with current
    Epilator Series 8000

    BRE710/01

    Epilator Series 8000

    Philips shop price
    £119.99*
    Wet and Dry epilator
    Compare with current

    Power:​
    • Structured ceramic tweezers​
    • Extra wide epilation head
    • Structured ceramic tweezers
    • ​ Extra wide epilation head

    Accessories:
    • Shaving head
    • Trimming comb
    • ​ Bikini trimmer head
    • ​Bikini trimmer comb
    • ​Body Exfoliation Brush
    • ​ Pedicure foot file
    • Delicate area cap​
    • Optimal contact cap
    • Pouch: Basic pouch
    • ​Cleaning brush ​
    • Shaving head
    • Trimming comb
    • Delicate area cap
    • Optimal contact cap
    • Pouch: Basic pouch
    • Cleaning brush

    Properties:
    • Wireless​
    • S-shaped handle​
    • Can be used wet and dry
    • ​ 2 settings​
    • Opti-light
    • Wireless​
    • S-shaped handle​
    • Can be used wet and dry
    • ​ 2 settings​
    • Opti-light

    Power:​
    • Lithium Ion Battery
    • ​ Fast charge​
    • Rechargeable​
    • 2 hours charging time
    • ​ Up to 40 minutes
    • ​ Fast charge​
    • Lithium Ion Battery
    • ​ Fast charge​
    • Rechargeable​
    • 2 hours charging time
    • ​ Up to 40 minutes
    • ​ Fast charge​
    * Suggested retail price
    See all products for epilator
    Epilator Series 8000 Wet and Dry epilator
      • Accessories : 

         

        • Body Massager
        • Body Exfoliation Brush
        • Shaving head
        • Trimmer comb
        • Facial area cap
        • Delicate area cap
        • Massage cap
        • Skin stretcher cap
        • Tweezers
        • Basic pouch
        • Cleaning brush

      Buy at your
      favourite retailer

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: £179.99

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:
      Visa - payment method
      MasterCard - payment method
      American Express - payment method
      PayPal - payment method
      Klarna - payment method

      Help with your online order

      Frequently asked questions
      Terms and conditions
      Search order
      Student discount