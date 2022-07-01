Search terms

    Philips Portable Monitors

    Philips Portable Monitors

    Performance, adaptability, work on the go

      • Portable monitors - product 16B1P3302/00

        Business Monitor

        16B1P3302/00

        Performance, adaptability, work on the go

        The brand-new, lightweight, portable Philips monitor supports your daily productivity. One USB dual-mesh cable with DisplayLink allows you to share and present, as well as run a dual-screen productivity-enhancing on-the-go workstation. 

        Portable monitors make it easier to work from anywhere

        Portable Monitors

        Wide array of usage scenarios

        • Business meetings

          Business meetings

          When giving presentations to clients or partners, Philips portable monitors allow you to have an extra screen for better visibility and smoother communication.

        • On the road

          On the road

          To utilize time during the commute, users are able to work comfortably on the Philips Portable monitor everywhere and anytime. Easy to connect, the reversible USB dual mesh cable even recharges the monitor in use simultaneously.

        • Mobile Gaming

          Mobile Gaming

          Philips Portable monitors boost your competitiveness and reactiveness to mobile games. With an extra screen that widens your vision and enhances accuracy, Philips Portable monitors are here to help you turn over every game.

        • Home use / Leisure

          Home use / Leisure

          Enjoy every moment with Philips Portable Monitors and make the most out of your free time. Recharge and have fun, giving extra space to your hobbies, passions, and entertainment with no hassle.

        Highlighted Features

        Philips Portable Monitors | Versatile Connectivity

        Versatile connectivity

         

        Laptop, phone, monitor – Philips Portable Monitors offer the most versatile connection for a real plug-and-play experience. One USB dual mesh cable with DisplayLink allows you to connect any device and be immediately ready to present, work or run a dual-screen workstation on the go.

        Philips Portable Monitors | Dual Screen Productivity

        Dual screen productivity  

         

        Having more screen space gives users more possibility of multitasking. Philips Portable monitors allow users to work easily on several windows without switching from one to another, doubling productivity and expanding the overview.

        Philips Portable Monitors | Multi-angle Stand

        Multi-angle stand

         

        The tilt stand bends from 0 to 90 degrees with the kind of flexibility to allow you to get comfortable anywhere you need to keep up with your work.

