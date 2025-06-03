  • Lower Price

  • 2 year warranty

  • Less Waste

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Optimized for SMBs. Designed for Success


      At Philips Monitors, we understand the unique needs of SMBs. Our advanced display solutions are designed to enhance productivity, streamline workflows, and support your growing business. Whether you're working with data-heavy applications, managing multiple tasks, or optimizing your workspace, our monitors offer the perfect combination of performance, innovation, and convenience.

    Why Philips Monitors for SMBs?

    Seamless Connectivity

     

    USB-C docking for fewer cables and a clutter-free desk



    Smart & Secure

     

    Built-in pop-up webcams for easy authentication

    Comfort & Well-being

     

    Ergonomic stands and eye-care features reduce strain

    Multi-task with ease

     

    UltraWide & Curved displays for workflow efficiency

    What are the benefits?

    Pre Sales
    Consulting

    Pre sales consulting icon

    SMB promotional pricing

    SMB Promotional Pricing icon

    Partner Portal
    Access

    Partner Portal access icon

    Project
    Registration

    Project Registration icon

    Networking
    Events

    Networking event icon

    Customer demo
    Units

    Customer demo units icon

    Efficiency First. Productivity Always.

    Philips Curved and Ultrawide monitors

    Multitasking and Enhanced Comfort

    Curved & UltraWide Displays

     
    Ideal for multitasking and working with large spreadsheets without constant scrolling or switching tabs. The natural curvature reduces eye strain and enhances comfort, helping prevent neck issues.

    View models
    PhilipsUSB C Docking Solutions

    One Cable for Everything

    USB-C
    Docking

     
    Simplify your workspace with a single-cable solution that transmits
    power, data, and video signals, reducing clutter and boosting efficiency.

    View models
    Philips Built in webcam

    Secure Remote Collaboration

    Built-in
    Webcam

     
    The pop-up webcam with noise-canceling microphones and integrated speakers for seamless and secure remote collaboration

    View models
    Compare all Philips Monitors

    Performance for Growing Businesses

     
     

    Each Philips monitor is designed with SMBs in mind, offering powerful specifications and innovative features:

    499P9H Philips Monitor infoscreen image

    499P9H
    Multitasking Efficiency

    Perfect for: Large data sheets, spreadsheets, finance, and analysis

    View details
    346P1CRH philips monitor infoscreen image

    346P1CRH
    Streamline
    Your Workday

    Perfect for: Multitasking professionals, content creators, and business users

    View details
    242B1H philips monitor infoscreen image

    242B1H
    Efficient & Professional

    Perfect for: Office environments, video calls,

    and secure logins

    View details

    Additional Features. Stronger Businesses.

    Philips Smart Mnagement

    For Optimized workflows

    Smart Management
    Portal

     
    It is a platform based on Philips-SmartControl (monitor control stand-alone software), which realizes display management through remote setting of SmartControl, achieving the purpose of managing multiple Philips displays at the same time.

    Philips Eco Friendly Features

    For Sustainable Performance

    Eco-Friendly
    Features

     
    Philips monitors are designed
    to go beyond display technology, offering eco-friendly features such as PowerSensor technology, reducing energy costs while supporting sustainability efforts.

    Philips Effortless Daisy Chain

    For Simplifying Your Workspace

    Effortless
    Daisy-Chaining

     
    Effortlessly expand your setup with a single connection, reducing cable clutter and maximizing desk organization for a cleaner, more efficient workspace.

    So, which monitor will it be?

    24b2u3301 Philips Monitor infoscreen image

    24B2U3301

    View details
    24e1n1200a philips monitor infoscreen image

    24E1N1200A

    View details
    27e1n1200a philips monitor infoscreen image

    27E1N1200A

    View details
    49B2U5900CH philips monitor infoscreen image

    49B2U5900CH

    View details
    346b1c philips monitor infoscreen image

    346B1C

    View details
    32b1n3800 Philips Monitor infoscreen image

    32B1N3800

    View details
    272s1ae philips monitor infoscreen image

    272S1AE

    View details
    275s9jml Philips Monitor infoscreen image

    275S9JML

    View details
    276b1 philips monitor infoscreen image

    276B1

    View details
    275s1ae philips monitor infoscreen image

    275S1AE

    View details
    273v7qjab philips monitor infoscreen image

    273V7QJAB

    View details
    242s9jml philips monitor infoscreen image

    242S9JML

    View details
    243s1 philips monitor infoscreen image

    243S1

    View details
    242s1ae philips monitor infoscreen image

    242S1AE

    View details
    243V7QJABF Philips Monitor infoscreen image

    243V7QJABF

    View details
      • Philips monitors case studies solutions hub
      • Philips monitors case study kelloggs
      • Philips Monitors case studies happy horizon
      • Philips monitors case study GG group

        Philips Monitors
        Case Studies

        Discover more

        Find Your Perfect Fit

         
         
        Discover how Philips Monitors can transform your SMB setup. Boost efficiency, simplify workflows, and power your business forward through the Authorised Distributors:

        Authorised Distributors Exertis

         

        Authorised Distributors TD Synnex

        Authorised Distributors Midwich

        Authorised Distributors VIP computers center

         

        Philips support is here, contact

        Speak to our Sales Team at:

         
        UKsales.Monitors@tpv-tech.com

        By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

        I understand

        You are about to visit a Philips global content page

        Continue
        Warranty icon

        We guarantee quality for lasting peace of mind

        View our warranty policy
        Refurbishment icon

        We give products a second chance with refurbishment*

        Shop Better Than New editions
        Parts and accessories

        We help you replace parts instead of products*

        Shop parts and accessories
        Sustainability icon

        We take responsibility for our impact

        Read our sustainability goals

        * Applicable only for Personal Care, Mother&Child Care and Household products

        © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.

        Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.