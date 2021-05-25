I cannot connect my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush with the Sonicare App
Sonicare App or smartphone software is not updated
Ensure that you have the latest version of the Sonicare App installed on your smartphone.
Smartphone software update
Check to see if you have the latest operating system running on your smartphone:
- Android smartphone that runs Android 6.0 and higher
- iPhone that runs iOS 11.0 and higher
Not using the compatible toothbrush
- Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart
- Philips Sonicare Flexcare Platinum Connected
- ExpertClean
- DiamondClean 9000
- Philips Sonicare for Kids (Only compatible with Sonicare Kids App)
Toothbrush is not on
Toothbrush is not charged
Bluetooth is not on or pairing
If it still does not connect, try to reset your Bluetooth network on your smartphone. Use below steps to clear the cache of your Android or iPhone device:
Clear Bluetooth cache on Android
1. Go to Settings
2. Select "Application Manager"
3. Press "More" or the 3 dots in the upper right corner
4. Select "Show system apps"
5. Select "Bluetooth" or "Bluetooth share"
6. Select Storage
7. Tap "Clear Cache"
8. Restart your phone
9. Try to connect again following the steps on the Sonicare App
Clear Bluetooth cache on iOS
1. Go to "Settings"
2. Select "Bluetooth"
3. Make sure that Bluetooth is on
4. Under "my devices" tap the "info" icon next to the toothbrush
5. Select "Forget this device"
6. Try to connect again following the steps on the Sonicare App
Other devices are interfering
If these solutions did not solve the issue, please contact us for further assistance.