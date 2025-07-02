Search terms
The two most trusted technologies in one simple device. Hospital-standard water bath warming gently warms feeds in 3 minutes³. And steam eradicates 99.9% of bacteria², naturally.
There's no risk of overheating or spoiling a feed thanks to the smart sensor. It automatically adjusts the warming time based on the bottle's starting temperature.
Make the most of every sterilizing cycle by santizing bottles, pacifiers and accessories at the same time. It also works with most bottle brands.
Time for a feed? Hospital-standard water-bath warming better preserves milk nutrients without compromising on efficiency. Whether you or another caregiver are feeding the baby, the best warming technology ensures that it's all ready in 3 minutes.*
When it's time to clean up, use the power of natural steam to eradicate 99.9% of bacteria. Steam, known for its ability to reach into nooks and crevices, is perfect for sterilising every corner of your baby's bottle, soother and small toys. And it's all chemical-free.
Warm milk the way nurses do in hospitals using water-bath warming. Compared to other methods, it better preserves milk proteins essential for building up a baby's immune system. Gentle and quick, our technology helps promote your baby's healthy development with every feed.
Our warming technology protects the proteins that promote your baby's healthy development by circulating heat evenly and constantly. Thanks to water-bath warming, there's no need to worry about hotspots that can cause milk to spoil. Instead, your baby can enjoy evenly warmed, nutrient-rich feeds every time.
Whatever the milk's starting temperature is, our smart sensor takes care of the details for you. It adjusts the warming time automatically by detecting the milk's starting temperature. No guesswork. And no risk of overheating.
