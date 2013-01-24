Bright interior lights to see everything inside your car

Whether it is your phone, your keys or your child's missing left shoe, at some point we have all had to search for a misplaced item in a poorly lit car. With Philips LED interior lighting, you get a warm, bright and uniformly diffused light. So the next time you're searching around in the boot, the glove compartment or on the floor of your car, you will be able to see exactly what you are doing and find anything with ease.