    Vision

    Conventional Interior and Signalling

    12065B2
      12065B2

      Feel safe, drive safe

      Our Signalling lights are the choice of major car manufacturers. They offer best-in-class quality at a competitive price. See all benefits

      Feel safe, drive safe

        Feel safe, drive safe

        Philips signalling lamps

        • Type of lamp: W21W
        • Pack of: 2
        • 12 V, 21 W
        Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

        Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

        For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting

        Wide range of 12 V lamps to meet all functions

        Wide range of 12 V lamps to meet all functions

        Which 12V lamp for which function? Philips Automotive offering includes all car specific functions: high beam, low beam, front fog, front indicator, side indicator, rear indicator, stop light, reversing light, rear fog light, licence plate lights, rear position/parking light, interior lights.

        Complying with the high quality standards of ECE homologation

        Philips automotive products and services are considered best in class in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market and the aftermarket. Manufactured from high-quality products and tested to the highest specifications, our products are designed to maximise the safety and comfort of our customers' driving experience. Our entire product range is thoroughly tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements. Put simply, this is quality you can trust.

        Technical Specifications

        • Electrical characteristics

          Voltage
          12  V
          Wattage
          21  W

        • Lifetime

          Life time
          Up to 400 h

        • Light characteristics

          Lumens
          460  lm

        • Packaging Data

          EAN3
          8727900701470
          EAN1
          8727900701463
          Packaging type
          B2

        • Product description

          Application
          • Front indicator
          • Rear indicator
          • Reversing light
          • Stop light
          Base
          W3x16d
          Designation
          W21W
          Homologation ECE
          YES
          Range
          Vision
          Technology
          Conventional
          Type
          W21W

        • Outer pack information

          Gross weight per piece
          0.343  kg
          Height
          11  cm
          Length
          19.5  cm
          Width
          15.3  cm

        • Packed product information

          Pack Quantity
          2
          MOQ (for professionals)
          20
          Gross weight per piece
          17.15  g
          Height
          13.5  cm
          Length
          2.65  cm
          Net weight per piece
          8  g
          Width
          9.5  cm

        • Ordering information

          Ordering code
          70146330
          Order entry
          12065B2

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          More light

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

