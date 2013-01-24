Home
    BlueVision ultra

    car headlight bulb

    12342BVUB1
    Drive with style
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

      BlueVision ultra car headlight bulb

      12342BVUB1

      Drive with style

      BlueVision ultra headlights are for drivers seeking to personalise their vehicles. With BlueVision ultra, drivers enjoy a blue xenon effect thanks to its unique Gradient Coating™ technology, unmatched in a fully homologated road-legal lamp.

      BlueVision ultra car headlight bulb

      Drive with style

      BlueVision ultra headlights are for drivers seeking to personalise their vehicles. With BlueVision ultra, drivers enjoy a blue xenon effect thanks to its unique Gradient Coating™ technology, unmatched in a fully homologated road-legal lamp. See all benefits

      Drive with style

      BlueVision ultra headlights are for drivers seeking to personalise their vehicles. With BlueVision ultra, drivers enjoy a blue xenon effect thanks to its unique Gradient Coating™ technology, unmatched in a fully homologated road-legal lamp. See all benefits

      BlueVision ultra car headlight bulb

      Drive with style

      BlueVision ultra headlights are for drivers seeking to personalise their vehicles. With BlueVision ultra, drivers enjoy a blue xenon effect thanks to its unique Gradient Coating™ technology, unmatched in a fully homologated road-legal lamp. See all benefits

        Drive with style

        Ultimate brightness and unique stylish blue light

        • H4
        • 12 V
        • 60/55 W
        2 indicator W5W are offered with BlueVision ultra

        2 indicator W5W are offered with BlueVision ultra

        Give your car a full stylish blue look thanks to the 2 blue W5W offered

        BlueVision ultra is based on a Gradient Coating™ technology

        BlueVision ultra is based on a Gradient Coating™ technology

        Thanks its exclusive Gradient Coating™ technology, BlueVision ultra further improves the xenon effect in the headlight.

        Philips is the choice of all major car manufacturers

        Philips is the choice of all major car manufacturers

        For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting

        Change both your headlamps at once for more safety

        Change both your headlamps at once for more safety

        It is highly recommended to change them in pairs for symmetrical light performance

        Wide range of 12 V lamps to meet all functions

        Wide range of 12 V lamps to meet all functions

        Which 12V lamp for which function? Philips Automotive offering includes all car specific functions: high beam, low beam, front fog, front indicator, side indicator, rear indicator, stop light, reversing light, rear fog light, licence plate lights, rear position/parking light, interior lights.

        Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

        Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

        UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2650º C and glass 800º C) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability for increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce a more powerful light

        Philips car lamps are highly resistant to humidity

        Philips car lamps are highly resistant to humidity

        Only a burning bulb made of quartz glass (filament 2650°c, glass 800°c) can resist thermal shocks: if a drop of cold water touches the hot bulb, which can happen when you drive through water with a broken headlight unit.

        Award-winning car lamp manufacturer

        Award-winning car lamp manufacturer

        Our lamps are often rewarded by automotive experts

        Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

        Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

        Philips special anti-UV coating technology protects the headlights against harmful ultraviolet radiation, making Philips UV-coated quartz glass perfect for all driving conditions and ensuring their longevity

        More style with 4000 K blue xenon effect in the headlights

        Providing 4000 K bright white light on the road and a unique bluish xenon effect in the headlight, the BlueVision ultra is the right choice for drivers seeking to drive with style without compromising on safety.

        Complying with the high quality standards of ECE homologation

        Philips Automotive is dedicated to producing best-in-class products and services in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market as well as in the aftermarket. Our products are manufactured from high-quality materials and tested to the highest specifications to maximise the safety and driving comfort of our customers. Our entire production is meticulously tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging Data

          Packaging type
          B1
          EAN1
          8727900350302
          EAN3
          8727900350319

        • Electrical characteristics

          Voltage
          12  V
          Wattage
          60/55  W

        • Lifetime

          Life time
          400h

        • Light characteristics

          Colour temperature
          4000  K
          Lumens
          1650  lm

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          12342BVUB1
          Ordering code
          35030230

        • Outer pack information

          Gross weight per piece
          0.4  kg
          Height
          14.2  cm
          Length
          25.5  cm
          Width
          14.5  cm

        • Product description

          Type
          H4
          Application
          • High beam
          • Front fog light
          • Low beam
          Designation
          H4 BlueVision ultra
          Homologation ECE
          YES
          Range
          BlueVision Ultra
          Technology
          Halogen
          Base
          P43t-38

        • Packed product information

          Gross weight per piece
          40  g
          Height
          13.5  cm
          Length
          4.798  cm
          Net weight per piece
          21.5  g
          Pack Quantity / MOQ
          10
          Width
          9.5  cm

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          Style
          Product highlight
          Xenon ultimate effect

