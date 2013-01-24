Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    BlueVision Moto

    Motorcycle headlights

    12342BVUBW
    • Ride with style Ride with style Ride with style
      -{discount-value}

      BlueVision Moto Motorcycle headlights

      12342BVUBW

      Ride with style

      Discover Philips BlueVision Moto with its ultimate blue xenon effect. Philips state-of-the-art, Gradient Coating™ technology creates the stylish xenon effect in the headlight and produces a powerful 3 700 K bright, white light on the road. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      BlueVision Moto Motorcycle headlights

      Ride with style

      Discover Philips BlueVision Moto with its ultimate blue xenon effect. Philips state-of-the-art, Gradient Coating™ technology creates the stylish xenon effect in the headlight and produces a powerful 3 700 K bright, white light on the road. See all benefits

      Ride with style

      Discover Philips BlueVision Moto with its ultimate blue xenon effect. Philips state-of-the-art, Gradient Coating™ technology creates the stylish xenon effect in the headlight and produces a powerful 3 700 K bright, white light on the road. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      BlueVision Moto Motorcycle headlights

      Ride with style

      Discover Philips BlueVision Moto with its ultimate blue xenon effect. Philips state-of-the-art, Gradient Coating™ technology creates the stylish xenon effect in the headlight and produces a powerful 3 700 K bright, white light on the road. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Headlights

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        BlueVision Moto

        BlueVision Moto

        Motorcycle headlights

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Ride with style

        Xenon ultimate effect

        • Type of lamp: H4
        • Pack of: 1
        • 12 V, 60/55 W
        Philips moto lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

        Philips moto lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

        UV-quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2 650ºC and glass 800ºC) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability of increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce a more powerful light.

        Fully homologated road-legal lamp

        Fully homologated road-legal lamp

        Philips BlueVision Moto bulbs are fully homologated for road-legal use for a safe ride.

        3 700K bright white light on the road

        With a white light of 3 700 K, BlueVision Moto lamps offer a greater visibility on the road and a unique effect in the optics which makes you stand out amongst other riders.

        Respecting the high quality standards of ECE homologation

        Philips Automotive is dedicated to producing best-in-class products and services in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market as well as in the aftermarket. Our products are manufactured from high-quality materials and tested to the highest specifications to maximise the safety and driving comfort of our customers. Our entire production is meticulously tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements.

        Philips is the choice of major motorbike manufacturers.

        For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.

        Stylish blue xenon effect in the headlight

        Philips BlueVision Moto has been designed for drivers seeking a stylish effect in their headlights. Thanks to the unique Gradient Coating™ technology used for our motorcycle bulbs, it provides a blue Xenon effect unmatched by any other halogen headlamps.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging Data

          Packaging type
          Blister
          EAN1
          8727900362312
          EAN3
          8727900362329

        • Electrical characteristics

          Voltage
          12  V
          Wattage
          60/55  W

        • Lifetime

          Lifespan
          300h

        • Light characteristics

          Colour temperature
          3700  K
          Lumens
          1650 ± 15% at 13.2 V

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          Style
          Product highlight
          Intense xenon effect

        • Product description

          Designation
          H4 BlueVision Moto
          Range
          BlueVision Moto
          Technology
          Halogen
          Base
          P43t-38
          Application
          • High beam
          • Low beam
          Type
          H4

        • Ordering information

          Ordering code
          36231230
          Order entry
          12342BVUBW

        • Outer pack information

          Gross weight per piece
          477  g
          Height
          13  cm
          Length
          25.500  cm
          Width
          19  cm

        • Packed product information

          Gross weight per piece
          47.7  g
          Height
          12.900  cm
          Length
          9.500  cm
          Net weight per piece
          23.5  g
          Pack Quantity / MOQ
          10
          Width
          4.860  cm

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products