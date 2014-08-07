2 year warranty
Discontinued
12342CVPBS2
Type of lamp: H4
Pack of: 2
12 V, 60/55 W
To find out which Philips ColorVision lamp fits your car, go to www.philips.com/automotive
Philips ColorVision allows to add a personalised touch of colour to your car optics. Choose from blue, green, yellow or purple and customise your ride.
ColorVision lamps comply with all ECE regulations and come with a certification card to prove they are road legal. Keep it with you in your car at all times.
4.3
of 5
4
Reviews
OllieBommel
07/08/2014
Nederland
Veel meer licht! Het vleugje blauw is beperkt.
De ColorVision lampen geven volgens Philips 60% meer licht. Dit is goed te merken bij mijn Golf IV, de lampen schijnen breder en verder!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ColorVision 12342CVPBS2 Blauwe autolamp
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ColorVision 12342CVPBS2 Blauwe autolamp
OllieBommel
07/08/2014
Nederland
Veel meer licht! Het vleugje blauw is beperkt.
De ColorVision lampen geven volgens Philips 60% meer licht. Dit is goed te merken bij mijn Golf IV, de lampen schijnen breder en verder!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ColorVision 12342CVPBS2 Blauwe autolamp
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ColorVision 12342CVPBS2 Blauwe autolamp
airvk
18/07/2014
Nederland
Extra licht is fijn, maar blauwe gloed is minimaal
Ik merk dat er meer licht is dan met mijn oude lampen, Alleen mensen kopen de lamp door de kleur, daar had ik meer van verwacht...
This review was made for ColorVision 12342CVPBS2 Blauwe autolamp
This review was made for ColorVision 12342CVPBS2 Blauwe autolamp