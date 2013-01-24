Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Restyle with light
ColorVision adds a touch of colour to your car optics in blue, green, yellow or purple. These innovative coloured car bulbs are certified road-legal, so you can customise your ride while still projecting safe white light. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Restyle with light
ColorVision adds a touch of colour to your car optics in blue, green, yellow or purple. These innovative coloured car bulbs are certified road-legal, so you can customise your ride while still projecting safe white light. See all benefits
Restyle with light
ColorVision adds a touch of colour to your car optics in blue, green, yellow or purple. These innovative coloured car bulbs are certified road-legal, so you can customise your ride while still projecting safe white light. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Restyle with light
ColorVision adds a touch of colour to your car optics in blue, green, yellow or purple. These innovative coloured car bulbs are certified road-legal, so you can customise your ride while still projecting safe white light. See all benefits
Blue car headlight bulb
Philips shop price
Total:
To find out which Philips ColorVision lamp fits your car, go to www.philips.com/mylamps
Philips ColorVision allows to add a personalised touch of colour to your car optics. Choose from blue, green, yellow or purple and customise your ride.
ColorVision lamps comply with all ECE regulations and come with a certification card to prove they are road legal. Keep it with you in your car at all times.
Philips ColorVision creates coloured effects by reflecting light into the lamp optics. Switch on your headlamps and light up with a touch of colour.
Increased visibility is proven to help you react faster while driving. With up to 60% more vision, ColorVision increases your visibility by 25 metres compared to standard lamps. Anticipate any obstacles that might come your way more easily.
Thanks to a special coating on the lamps, Philips ColorVision adds a touch of colour which is in line with European regulations. So you can customise your ride while still projecting safe white light
For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting
UV-quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2 650ºC and glass 800ºC) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability of increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce a more powerful light
Only a burning bulb made of quartz glass (filament 2650°c, glass 800°c) can resist thermal shocks: if a drop of cold water touches the hot bulb, which can happen when you drive through water with a broken headlight unit.
Philips special anti-UV coating technology protects the headlights against harmful ultraviolet radiation, making Philips UV-coated quartz glass perfect for all driving conditions and ensuring their longevity
Thanks to its technology, Philips ColorVision lights up the road with up to 60% more vision than any other standard lamp. So you see the road ahead more clearly, while your optics add a touch of colour
Product description
Electrical characteristics
Light characteristics
Lifetime
Ordering information
Packaging Data
Packed product information
Outer pack information
Marketing specifications