Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    CrystalVision ultra

    Motorcycle headlights

    12342CVUBW
    • Ride with style Ride with style Ride with style
      -{discount-value}

      CrystalVision ultra Motorcycle headlights

      12342CVUBW

      Ride with style

      Philips CrystalVision ultra moto halogen headlamp upgrades the style of your motorcycle with a bright white light. See all benefits

      CrystalVision ultra Motorcycle headlights

      Ride with style

      Philips CrystalVision ultra moto halogen headlamp upgrades the style of your motorcycle with a bright white light. See all benefits

      Ride with style

      Philips CrystalVision ultra moto halogen headlamp upgrades the style of your motorcycle with a bright white light. See all benefits

      CrystalVision ultra Motorcycle headlights

      Ride with style

      Philips CrystalVision ultra moto halogen headlamp upgrades the style of your motorcycle with a bright white light. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all headlights

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        CrystalVision ultra

        CrystalVision ultra

        Motorcycle headlights

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Ride with style

        Bright white light

        • Type of lamp: H4
        • Pack of: 1
        • 12V, 60/55W
        • More style
        Philips moto lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

        Philips moto lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

        UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. So Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2 650ºC and glass 800ºC) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability of increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce a more powerful light. And more powerful light means an enhanced driving experience, however dark the road in front of you.

        Bright white light for a stylish xenon look

        CrystalVision ultra moto is a unique halogen lamp that offers a bright white light. High-tech and efficient to differentiate and personalise your motorcycle, with better visibility and comfort.

        Respecting the high quality standards of ECE homologation

        Philips automotive products and services are considered best-in-class in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market and the aftermarket. Manufactured from high quality materials and tested to the highest specifications, our products are designed to maximise the safety and comfort of our customers' driving experience. Our entire product range is thoroughly tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements. Put simply, this is quality you can trust.

        The favoured choice of major motorcycle manufacturers

        For over 100 years, Philips bulbs have been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard in modern vehicles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging Data

          Packaging type
          BW
          EAN1
          8711500221483
          EAN3
          8711500221490

        • Light characteristics

          Colour temperature
          Up to 3700K

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          More style

        • Product description

          Range
          CrystalVision ultra Moto
          Technology
          Halogen
          Application
          • High beam
          • Low beam
          Type
          H4
          Homologation ECE
          YES
          Designation
          12342CVUBW
          Base
          P43t-38

        • Electrical characteristics

          Voltage
          12  V
          Wattage
          35/35  W

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          12342CVUBW
          Ordering code
          22148330

        • Outer pack information

          Gross weight per piece [kg]
          0.462
          Height [cm]
          13
          Length [cm]
          25.5
          Width [cm]
          19

        • Packed product information

          Gross weight per piece [g]
          33.6
          Height [cm]
          12.9
          Length [cm]
          9.5
          MOQ (for professionals)
          10
          Net weight per piece [g]
          21.2
          Pack Quantity
          1
          Width [cm]
          4.9

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products