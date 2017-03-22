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Discontinued

RacingVisioncar headlight bulb

12342RVB1

1

| (1) Review

1 award

Maybe the strongest legal halogen bulb ever built

Philips RacingVision car bulbs are the perfect choice for passionate drivers. With an incredible performance of up to 150% more brightness, you'll be able to react faster for a safer, more exciting driving experience.

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Take your lights and your driving to the limit

Maybe the strongest legal halogen bulb ever built

  • Type of lamp: H4

  • Pack of: 1

  • 12 V, 60/55 W

See further and react faster with up to 150% more brightness

When driving at night you need the very best visibility. The further you can see clearly, the faster you can react to whatever appears on the road. Philips RacingVision headlamps boost your visibility with up to 150% more brightness. You'll recognise obstacles in your way earlier than with other, less powerful halogen bulbs. So you get to enjoy a safer, more pleasant journey.

One of the brightest bulbs for excellent light performance

With better, brighter lights you're able to perform better on the road. With their optimised high-precision filament geometry, up to 13-bar high-pressure gas filling, high-precision chrome coating and high-quality UV-Quartz glass, Philips RacingVision headlights set a new standard in automotive lighting. Engineered for performance and visibility, these headlights allow for a more relaxed, controlled and fun driving experience.

Brighter light for sporting drivers

Sporting drivers expect more performance from their cars. Bringing up to 150% more brightness on the road, Philips RacingVision bulbs are homologated to provide you with a fun experience both on the road and off-road.

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1.0

of 5

1

Review

5
4
3
2

22/03/2017

France

France

PAYER CHER POUR PEU

PRIX EXORBITIF POUR UNE DUREE DE VIE RIDICULE (2mois). A NE PAS ACHETER.

This review was made for RacingVision 12342RVB1 Lampe pour éclairage avant

This review was made for RacingVision 12342RVB1 Lampe pour éclairage avant

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