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  • Maybe the strongest legal halogen bulb ever built
  • Maybe the strongest legal halogen bulb ever built
  • Maybe the strongest legal halogen bulb ever built
  • Maybe the strongest legal halogen bulb ever built
  • Maybe the strongest legal halogen bulb ever built
  • Maybe the strongest legal halogen bulb ever built
  • Maybe the strongest legal halogen bulb ever built
  • Maybe the strongest legal halogen bulb ever built
  • Maybe the strongest legal halogen bulb ever built
  • Maybe the strongest legal halogen bulb ever built
  • Maybe the strongest legal halogen bulb ever built
  • Maybe the strongest legal halogen bulb ever built
  • Maybe the strongest legal halogen bulb ever built
  • Maybe the strongest legal halogen bulb ever built
  • Maybe the strongest legal halogen bulb ever built
  • Maybe the strongest legal halogen bulb ever built

Discontinued

RacingVisioncar headlight bulb

12342RVS2

2.5
| (8) Reviews
Maybe the strongest legal halogen bulb ever built
Philips RacingVision car bulbs are the perfect choice for passionate drivers. With an incredible performance of up to 150% more brightness, you'll be able to react faster for a safer, more exciting driving experience.
See all benefits

Take your lights and your driving to the limit

Maybe the strongest legal halogen bulb ever built

  • Type of lamp: H4

  • Pack of: 2

  • 12 V, 60/55 W

See further and react faster with up to 150% more brightness

When driving at night you need the very best visibility. The further you can see clearly, the faster you can react to whatever appears on the road. Philips RacingVision headlamps boost your visibility with up to 150% more brightness. You'll recognise obstacles in your way earlier than with other, less powerful halogen bulbs. So you get to enjoy a safer, more pleasant journey.

One of the brightest bulbs for excellent light performance

With better, brighter lights you're able to perform better on the road. With their optimised high-precision filament geometry, up to 13-bar high-pressure gas filling, high-precision chrome coating and high-quality UV-Quartz glass, Philips RacingVision headlights set a new standard in automotive lighting. Engineered for performance and visibility, these headlights allow for a more relaxed, controlled and fun driving experience.

Brighter light for sporting drivers

Sporting drivers expect more performance from their cars. Bringing up to 150% more brightness on the road, Philips RacingVision bulbs are homologated to provide you with a fun experience both on the road and off-road.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.5

of 5

8

Reviews

4
2

20/07/2018

België

België

Philips RacingVision koplamp auto

super goed en veel licht en mooie wit als je in de dokker rijd in frankrijk daarvoor had in ik X-treme ook zeer goed

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for RacingVision 12342RVS2 koplamp auto

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for RacingVision 12342RVS2 koplamp auto

15/11/2016

Österreich

Österreich

Verified buyer

Sehr gute lichtstarke H4 Lampe,

Ungewöhnlich helles, aber blendfreies Licht. Vermittelt mehr Sicherheit bei Dunkelheit.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for RacingVision 12342RVS2 Fahrzeugscheinwerferlampe

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for RacingVision 12342RVS2 Fahrzeugscheinwerferlampe

18/07/2017

Italia

Italia

Verified buyer

mi aspettavo di meglio

qeuste lampadine sono un buon acquisto in caso di sostituzione in caso quelle vecchie non funzionano più, io le ho prese per migliorare la visibilità, e onestamente mi aspettavo molto di più. vengono spedite in un pacchetto fatto appositamente con la sede h4 la lampada è protetta bene ad urti del pacco, la temperatura della luce è leggermente meno gialla delle lampadine classiche sull'anabbagliante, mentre se si accendono gli abbaglianti fissi, la luce emessa diventa più azzurrina e piacevole.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for RacingVision 12342RVS2 lampada fari auto

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for RacingVision 12342RVS2 lampada fari auto

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