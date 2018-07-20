2 year warranty
Discontinued
12342RVS2
Type of lamp: H4
Pack of: 2
12 V, 60/55 W
When driving at night you need the very best visibility. The further you can see clearly, the faster you can react to whatever appears on the road. Philips RacingVision headlamps boost your visibility with up to 150% more brightness. You'll recognise obstacles in your way earlier than with other, less powerful halogen bulbs. So you get to enjoy a safer, more pleasant journey.
With better, brighter lights you're able to perform better on the road. With their optimised high-precision filament geometry, up to 13-bar high-pressure gas filling, high-precision chrome coating and high-quality UV-Quartz glass, Philips RacingVision headlights set a new standard in automotive lighting. Engineered for performance and visibility, these headlights allow for a more relaxed, controlled and fun driving experience.
Sporting drivers expect more performance from their cars. Bringing up to 150% more brightness on the road, Philips RacingVision bulbs are homologated to provide you with a fun experience both on the road and off-road.
2.5
of 5
8
Reviews
farubel
20/07/2018
België
Philips RacingVision koplamp auto
super goed en veel licht en mooie wit als je in de dokker rijd in frankrijk daarvoor had in ik X-treme ook zeer goed
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for RacingVision 12342RVS2 koplamp auto
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for RacingVision 12342RVS2 koplamp auto
Weingaertner13
15/11/2016
Österreich
Verified buyer
Sehr gute lichtstarke H4 Lampe,
Ungewöhnlich helles, aber blendfreies Licht. Vermittelt mehr Sicherheit bei Dunkelheit.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for RacingVision 12342RVS2 Fahrzeugscheinwerferlampe
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for RacingVision 12342RVS2 Fahrzeugscheinwerferlampe
Tensa
18/07/2017
Italia
Verified buyer
mi aspettavo di meglio
qeuste lampadine sono un buon acquisto in caso di sostituzione in caso quelle vecchie non funzionano più, io le ho prese per migliorare la visibilità, e onestamente mi aspettavo molto di più. vengono spedite in un pacchetto fatto appositamente con la sede h4 la lampada è protetta bene ad urti del pacco, la temperatura della luce è leggermente meno gialla delle lampadine classiche sull'anabbagliante, mentre se si accendono gli abbaglianti fissi, la luce emessa diventa più azzurrina e piacevole.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for RacingVision 12342RVS2 lampada fari auto
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for RacingVision 12342RVS2 lampada fari auto