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  • Safety has never been so attractive
  • Safety has never been so attractive
  • Safety has never been so attractive
  • Safety has never been so attractive
  • Safety has never been so attractive
  • Safety has never been so attractive
  • Safety has never been so attractive
  • Safety has never been so attractive
  • Safety has never been so attractive
  • Safety has never been so attractive
  • Safety has never been so attractive
  • Safety has never been so attractive
  • Safety has never been so attractive
  • Safety has never been so attractive
  • Safety has never been so attractive
  • Safety has never been so attractive
  • Safety has never been so attractive
  • Safety has never been so attractive

Discontinued

WhiteVisioncar headlight bulb

12342WHVSM

3
| (8) Reviews
Safety has never been so attractive
Philips WhiteVision lights add an intense white Xenon look to your car headlights for a premium driving experience at night. The increased brightness with 60% whiter light makes WhiteVision the perfect combination of style and safety.
See all benefits

Intense white Xenon effect

Safety has never been so attractive

  • Type of lamp: H4

  • Pack of: 2+2

  • 12 V, 60/55 W

  • w5w position lamps included

A premium driving experience with intense white Xenon effect

Outperforming any blue car bulbs on the market, Philips WhiteVision headlights are the right choice for drivers who want to drive with style without compromising on safety. With a high colour temperature and a stylish white cap, WhiteVision is the ultimate upgrade for your headlamps. The Philips-patented third generation coating technology is an evolutionary masterpiece making WhiteVision the first headlamp with a truly white light.

100% road legal, 100% intense white light

WhiteVision is ECE certified and the first road-legal intense white light. It gives you the ultimate visibility without compromising safety by dazzling the car in front.

Best-in-class lifetime for extended driving pleasure

Philips WhiteVision headlights (available in H1, H3, H4, H7, HB3) are designed to last. They offer you a long and reliable lifetime of 450 hours*. That's significantly higher than competitive offerings. This results in fewer replacements and more value for money. (*H4 and H7 tested at 13.2 V standard voltage)

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

8

Reviews

4

09/11/2015

Suomi

Suomi

Nimensä veroinen tuote

Olen kokeillut kaikkia markkinoilla olevia korkean värilämpötilan halogenpolttimoita ja nämä ovat kyllä aivan ylivertaiset. Valo on kaikista H4-polttimoista kiistattomasti valkoisinta. Sinertävämpi valo ei ole ainoastaan tyylikkäämpi vaan parantaa myös kontrastinäkymää huomattavasti. Tiemerkinnät ja opastekyltit tuntuvat suorastaan loistavan pimeässä näiden kanssa. Ei tulisi mieleenkään käyttää enää muita polttimoita.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for WhiteVision 12342WHVSM auton ajovalopolttimo

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for WhiteVision 12342WHVSM auton ajovalopolttimo

30/04/2015

Italia

Italia

Ottime, coprono bene gli angoli

Montate su jeep wrangler H4, veramente belle, luce fredda ma non troppo, equilibrate, gli abbaglianti sono leggermente più caldi degli anabbaglianti.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for WhiteVision 12342WHVSM lampadina fari auto

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for WhiteVision 12342WHVSM lampadina fari auto

28/03/2015

Italia

Italia

pubblicità corrispondente alla realtà!

montate su punto 3a serie su anabbaglianti in versione h7 e devo dire che avendone provate altre, queste sono le uniche alogene che guadagnando in temperatura di colore non perdono in luminosità, anzi la migliorano. La temperatura di colore è bianco puro senza riflessi azzurrati. Rappresentano il giusto compromesso tra stile e prestazioni, insomma ottime alogene!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for WhiteVision 12342WHVSM lampadina fari auto

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for WhiteVision 12342WHVSM lampadina fari auto

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