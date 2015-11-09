2 year warranty
Discontinued
12342WHVSM
Type of lamp: H4
Pack of: 2+2
12 V, 60/55 W
w5w position lamps included
Outperforming any blue car bulbs on the market, Philips WhiteVision headlights are the right choice for drivers who want to drive with style without compromising on safety. With a high colour temperature and a stylish white cap, WhiteVision is the ultimate upgrade for your headlamps. The Philips-patented third generation coating technology is an evolutionary masterpiece making WhiteVision the first headlamp with a truly white light.
WhiteVision is ECE certified and the first road-legal intense white light. It gives you the ultimate visibility without compromising safety by dazzling the car in front.
Philips WhiteVision headlights (available in H1, H3, H4, H7, HB3) are designed to last. They offer you a long and reliable lifetime of 450 hours*. That's significantly higher than competitive offerings. This results in fewer replacements and more value for money. (*H4 and H7 tested at 13.2 V standard voltage)
3.0
of 5
8
Reviews
Jarppi
09/11/2015
Suomi
Nimensä veroinen tuote
Olen kokeillut kaikkia markkinoilla olevia korkean värilämpötilan halogenpolttimoita ja nämä ovat kyllä aivan ylivertaiset. Valo on kaikista H4-polttimoista kiistattomasti valkoisinta. Sinertävämpi valo ei ole ainoastaan tyylikkäämpi vaan parantaa myös kontrastinäkymää huomattavasti. Tiemerkinnät ja opastekyltit tuntuvat suorastaan loistavan pimeässä näiden kanssa. Ei tulisi mieleenkään käyttää enää muita polttimoita.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for WhiteVision 12342WHVSM auton ajovalopolttimo
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for WhiteVision 12342WHVSM auton ajovalopolttimo
matwra
30/04/2015
Italia
Ottime, coprono bene gli angoli
Montate su jeep wrangler H4, veramente belle, luce fredda ma non troppo, equilibrate, gli abbaglianti sono leggermente più caldi degli anabbaglianti.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for WhiteVision 12342WHVSM lampadina fari auto
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for WhiteVision 12342WHVSM lampadina fari auto
beppe94
28/03/2015
Italia
pubblicità corrispondente alla realtà!
montate su punto 3a serie su anabbaglianti in versione h7 e devo dire che avendone provate altre, queste sono le uniche alogene che guadagnando in temperatura di colore non perdono in luminosità, anzi la migliorano. La temperatura di colore è bianco puro senza riflessi azzurrati. Rappresentano il giusto compromesso tra stile e prestazioni, insomma ottime alogene!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for WhiteVision 12342WHVSM lampadina fari auto
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for WhiteVision 12342WHVSM lampadina fari auto