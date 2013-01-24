Home
      Philips X-tremeVision G-force car bulbs are among the brightest you can buy. They outshine most other car lights with up to 130% more brightness, superior beam length and 10G vibration resistance. See further, react faster and drive safer. See all benefits

        Enjoy performance taken to new x-tremes

        Up to 130% brighter light

        • Type of lamp: H4
        • Pack of: 1
        • 12 V, 60/55 W
        • More light

        See further and react faster with up to 130% more brightness

        Perfect illumination is especially important in the distance – usually between 75-100 metres in front of your vehicle. Philips X-tremeVision G-force boosts your visibility with up to 130% more brightness. This helps you recognise obstacles and any potential dangers earlier than with most other halogen headlight lamps.

        One of the brightest bulbs: ultimate light performance

        With its optimised high-precision filament geometry, up to 13 bar high-pressure gas filling, high-precision coating and high-quality UV-Quartz glass, Philips X-tremeVision G-force headlights represent a milestone in automotive lighting. They are engineered for the ultimate performance and uncompromising visibility.

        Significantly whiter light to improve comfort and safety

        The bright white light of up to 3500 Kelvin is significantly whiter than standard headlights. The Philips patented gradient coating technology produces a more powerful light, so you can enjoy one of the brightest lighting performances and a highly comfortable night driving experience.

        A lifetime of safety so you can see and be seen

        Every potential failure of a spare part is a risk for you and your vehicle. This is especially true for headlights. Every broken headlight lamp reduces visibility and safety for you and the oncoming traffic. Philips X-tremeVision G-force, featuring precious xenon gas, is optimised for a long and reliable lifetime. You can see and be seen for longer than with any other high-performance lamp.

        Performance means more light and longer lifetime

        Philips X-tremeVision G-force headlights are made for outstanding performance, producing up to 130% brighter light, without compromising on the lifetime. With up to 450 hours*, Philips X-tremeVision G-force's lifetime is significantly longer than competitor solutions in the more light category. (*tested at 13.2 V standard voltage).

        Endurance performance bulbs for 10G vibration resistance

        Don't let a pothole be the end of your car lights. Today's journeys can be a challenge for your car. Philips X-tremeVision G-force is designed to last. Tested for up to 10G vibration resistance, these lamps underline their great endurance.

        Among the safest road-legal headlights

        Philips X-tremeVision G-force is among the safest, easiest and most efficient ways to upgrade your car headlights within legal parameters. The lights are fully ECE certified.

        Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

        Technologically advanced Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry, and has been for over 100 years. Philips Original Equipment Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards. X-tremeVision G-force is compatible with car models of major brands, such as Audi, BMW, Ford, GM, Toyota and Volkswagen. See the product selector guide for more information.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging Data

          Packaging type
          Blister
          EAN1
          8727900355291
          EAN3
          8727900355390

        • Electrical characteristics

          Voltage
          12  V
          Wattage
          60/55 W

        • Lifetime

          Life time
          450 hrs

        • Light characteristics

          Lumens
          1650 ±15% / 1000 ±15% lm
          Colour temperature
          Up to 3500  K

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          12342XVGB1
          Ordering code
          35529130

        • Outer pack information

          Height
          13  cm
          Length
          25.5  cm
          Width
          19  cm
          Gross weight per piece
          0.47  kg

        • Product description

          Type
          H4
          Application
          • High beam
          • Low beam
          Homologation ECE
          YES
          Range
          X-tremeVision G-force
          Technology
          Halogen
          Base
          P43t-38
          Designation
          12342XVGB1

        • Packed product information

          Gross weight per piece
          34.4  g
          Height
          12.9  cm
          Length
          9.5  cm
          Width
          4.86  cm
          MOQ (for professionals)
          10
          Pack Quantity
          1

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          More light
          Product highlight
          More light

