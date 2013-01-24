A lifetime of safety so you can see and be seen

Every potential failure of a spare part is a risk for you and your vehicle. This is especially true for headlights. Every broken headlight lamp reduces visibility and safety for you and the oncoming traffic. Philips X-tremeVision G-force, featuring precious xenon gas, is optimised for a long and reliable lifetime. You can see and be seen for longer than with any other high-performance lamp.