    Xenon Vision

    Xenon car headlight bulb

    12411C1
      Philips Xenon Vision replaces a single burnt-out lamp while matching the colour of the unchanged one thanks to its new single-lamp replacement technology. Therefore it is the ideal replacement lamp and is economical too! See all benefits

        Feel safe, drive safe

        Ideal for replacement

        • Type of lamp: D8S
        • Pack of: 1
        • 42 V, 25 W

        Xenon Vision perfectly matches the unchanged Xenon lamp

        Philips Xenon Vision replaces a single burnt-out lamp while matching the colour of the unchanged one. Its new single-lamp replacement technology allows for one-by-one replacement while still matching the colour temperature of the unchanged lamp. Thus, Xenon Vision is the perfect solution for single-lamp replacement.

        Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

        Philips special anti-UV coating technology protects the headlights against harmful ultraviolet radiation, making Philips UV-coated quartz glass perfect for all driving conditions and ensuring their longevity.

        Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

        Technologically advanced Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry, and has been for over 100 years. Philips Original Equipment Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality-control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards.

        Complying with the high quality standards

        Philips automotive products and services are considered best in class in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market and the aftermarket. Manufactured from high-quality products and tested to the highest specifications, our products are designed to maximise the safety and comfort of our customers' driving experience. Our entire product range is thoroughly tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements. Put simply, this is quality you can trust.

        Philips is the inventor of xenon HID technology

        Xenon HID (High Intensity Discharge) lamps offer considerably more light for safer driving in all conditions. As a matter of fact, the intense white light produced by the xenon HID lamps is comparable to daylight. Studies have demonstrated that xenon automotive lighting helps drivers to concentrate on the road and to distinguish obstacles and road signs much faster than traditional lamps.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging Data

          Packaging type
          C1
          EAN1
          8719018004673
          EAN3
          8719018004680

        • Electrical characteristics

          Wattage
          35  W
          Voltage
          42  V

        • Light characteristics

          Colour temperature
          4500 K
          Lumens
          2000 lm

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          12411C1
          Ordering code
          00467333

        • Outer pack information

          Height
          5.7  cm
          Length
          11.1  cm
          Width
          9.6  cm
          Gross weight per piece
          0.204  kg

        • Product description

          Type
          D8S
          Application
          • High beam
          • Low beam
          Homologation ECE
          YES
          Range
          Xenon Vision
          Technology
          Xenon
          Base
          PK32d-2
          Designation
          D8S Vision

        • Packed product information

          Gross weight per piece
          97  g
          Height
          9.3  cm
          Length
          5.4  cm
          Net weight per piece
          73.2  g
          Width
          5.4  cm
          MOQ (for professionals)
          2
          Pack Quantity
          1

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          More light
          Product highlight
          Ideal for replacement

