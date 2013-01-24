Home
    VisionPlus

    Conventional Interior and Signalling

    12499VPB2
    Feel safe, drive safe
      VisionPlus Conventional Interior and Signalling

      12499VPB2

      Feel safe, drive safe

      VisionPlus lamps produce more powerful light output compared to standard. VisionPlus is the performance choice for safety-conscious drivers. Offering high performance and excellent value, it is the right choice for demanding drivers. See all benefits

        Feel safe, drive safe

        Superior quality with enhanced visibility

        • Type of lamp: P21/5W
        • Pack of: 2
        • 12 V, 21/5 W
        Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

        Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

        For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting

        Wide range of 12 V lamps to meet all functions

        Wide range of 12 V lamps to meet all functions

        Which 12V lamp for which function? Philips Automotive offering includes all car specific functions: high beam, low beam, front fog, front indicator, side indicator, rear indicator, stop light, reversing light, rear fog light, licence plate lights, rear position/parking light, interior lights.

        Complying with the high quality standards of ECE homologation

        Philips automotive products and services are considered best in class in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market and the aftermarket. Manufactured from high-quality products and tested to the highest specifications, our products are designed to maximise the safety and comfort of our customers' driving experience. Our entire product range is thoroughly tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements. Put simply, this is quality you can trust.

        More powerful light output

        Brake lighting is visible earlier thanks to a more powerful light output. The following vehicle's braking distance can be reduced by up to 3 metres at 60 mph (100 km/h).

        Technical Specifications

        • Electrical characteristics

          Voltage
          12  V
          Wattage
          • 5  W
          • 21  W

        • Lifetime

          Life time
          Up to 2000 h

        • Light characteristics

          Lumens
          475  lm

        • Packaging Data

          EAN3
          8727900363159
          EAN1
          8727900363166
          Packaging type
          B2

        • Product description

          Application
          • Front indicator
          • Number plate
          • Rear fog light
          • Rear indicator
          • Rear position/parking light
          • Stop light
          • Daytime running light
          • Rear headlight
          Base
          BAY15d
          Designation
          P21/5W VisionPlus
          Homologation ECE
          YES
          Range
          VisionPlus
          Technology
          Conventional
          Type
          P21/5 W

        • Outer pack information

          Height
          13.1  cm
          Width
          13.5  cm

        • Packed product information

          Pack Quantity
          2
          MOQ (for professionals)
          20
          Height
          12.9  cm
          Net weight per piece
          10  g

        • Ordering information

          Ordering code
          36316630
          Order entry
          12499VPB2

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          More light

