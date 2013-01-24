Home
    CityVision Moto

    Motorcycle headlights

    12636CTVBW
      Feel safe, ride safe

      For better safety and visibility in city traffic, Philips has designed CityVision Moto with a distinctive, attention-grabbing orange effect in the headlight. CityVision Moto bulbs also produce up to 40% more vision. See all benefits

        Feel safe, ride safe

        Up to 40% more vision

        • Type of lamp: HS1
        • Pack of: 1
        • 12 V, 35/35 W
        Philips CityVision Moto headlights have been specifically developed for city riders. Thanks to their distinctive orange effect, Philips motorcycle bulbs grab the attention of drivers and guarantee earlier recognition of the rider.

        Philips CityVision Moto headlights are specifically designed to improve the rider's safety in a city environment. The attention-grabbing orange effect and the 40% increase in light output allow a safer riding experience in traffic and play an active role in accident reduction.

        Philips Automotive is dedicated to producing best-in-class products and services in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market as well as in after-sales market. Our products are manufactured from high-quality materials and tested to the highest specifications to maximise the safety and driving comfort of our customers. Our entire production is meticulously tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements.

        UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2650º C and glass 800º C) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability for increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce a more powerful light.

        Philips CityVision Moto lamps are designed with state-of-the-art technology to resist vibrations up to 10G and last longer. Those motorcycle bulbs are mounted with an extremely resistant double coil filament to withstand a wide range of vibrations including physical shocks.

        Up to 40% more vision on the road

        Offering up to 40% more vision on the road, Philips CityVision Moto headlights actively participate in increasing rider safety. Thanks to better visibility on the road, Philips motorcycle lights allow for better obstacle recognition and accident prevention.

        Philips is the choice of major motorcycle manufacturers.

        For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.

        Technical Specifications

        • Electrical characteristics

          Voltage
          12  V
          Wattage
          35/35  W

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          More light
          Product highlight
          See and be seen

        • Product description

          Designation
          HS1 CityVision Moto
          Range
          CityVision Moto
          Technology
          Halogen
          Base
          PX43t
          Application
          • High beam
          • Low beam
          Type
          HS1

        • Lifetime

          Lifespan
          Up to 400 h

        • Light characteristics

          Lumens
          825 ±15%
          Colour temperature
          Up to 3200 K

        • Ordering information

          Ordering code
          39894630
          Order entry
          12636CTVBW

        • Outer pack information

          Gross weight per piece
          463  g
          Height
          13  cm
          Length
          25.500  cm
          Width
          19  cm

        • Packaging Data

          Packaging type
          Blister
          EAN1
          8727900398946
          EAN3
          8727900398953

        • Packed product information

          Gross weight per piece
          46.3  g
          Height
          12.900  cm
          Length
          9.500  cm
          Net weight per piece
          22  g
          Pack Quantity / MOQ
          10
          Width
          4.860  cm

