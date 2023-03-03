Search terms

    WhiteVision ultra moto

    Motorcycle headlights

    12636WVUBW
    2 Awards
    • Sharp irresistible look Sharp irresistible look Sharp irresistible look
      -{discount-value}

      WhiteVision ultra moto Motorcycle headlights

      12636WVUBW
      2 Awards

      Sharp irresistible look

      The Philips WhiteVision ultra moto halogen headlamp upgrades the style of your motorcycle with a bright white light.

        Sharp irresistible look

        The Philips WhiteVision ultra moto halogen headlamp upgrades the style of your motorcycle with a bright white light.

        Sharp irresistible look

        The Philips WhiteVision ultra moto halogen headlamp upgrades the style of your motorcycle with a bright white light. See all benefits

          Sharp irresistible look

          The Philips WhiteVision ultra moto halogen headlamp upgrades the style of your motorcycle with a bright white light. See all benefits

            WhiteVision ultra moto

            WhiteVision ultra moto

            Motorcycle headlights

            - {discount-value}

            Total:

            Sharp irresistible look

            Sharp white look

            • HS1
            • Pack of: 1
            • 12 V, 35/35 W
            • Irresistible white style

            Bright white light for a stylish xenon look

            Philips WhiteVision ultra moto is a unique halogen lamp that offers a bright white light. High-tech and efficient to differentiate and personalise your motorcycle, with better visibility and comfort.

            Stunning white road-legal headlights for a stylish look

            Philips WhiteVision ultra moto upgrade headlight bulbs are ECE certified for bright white light on the road. Drivers enjoy a vibrant look and a street-legal bulb compliant with relevant regulations. Without compromising safety by dazzling oncoming drivers, it gives you great visibility.

            Respecting the high quality standards of ECE homologation

            Philips automotive products and services are considered best-in-class in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market and the aftermarket. Manufactured from high-quality materials and tested to the highest specifications, our products are designed to maximise the safety and comfort of our customers' driving experience. Our entire product range is thoroughly tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements. Put simply, this is quality you can trust.

            Our whitest bulbs for stylish performance on the road

            Better and brighter lights allow for increased performance on the road. With their optimised high-precision filament geometry, high-pressure gas filling, high-precision coating and high-quality UV-Quartz glass, Philips WhiteVision ultra moto headlight bulbs set a new standard for road-legal white light. Engineered for great style and visibility, these bulbs provide a more relaxed and fun driving experience.

            High-quality quartz glass for enhanced safety

            Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. So Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament at 2 800ºC and glass up to 800ºC) are able to withstand severe thermal shocks. With the capability of increased pressure inside the lamp, quartz glass is able to produce a more powerful light. And more powerful light means an enhanced driving experience, however dark the road in front of you. All Philips quartz-glass lamps also offer a UV shield to protect your modern plastic optics from harmful UV rays.

            Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

            Technologically advanced Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry, and has been for over 100 years. The Philips Original Equipment Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards. Philips WhiteVision ultra moto is compatible with motorcycle models of major brands.

            Technical Specifications

            • Electrical characteristics

              Rated voltage
              12 V
              Wattage
              55  W

            • Lifetime

              Life time
              400h

            • Light characteristics

              Colour temperature
              3600 K
              Lumens
              600 ±10% / 400 ±10%

            • Marketing specifications

              Expected Benefits
              Style
              Product highlight
              Irresistible white style

            • Ordering information

              Order entry
              12636WVUBW
              Ordering code
              2401530

            • Outer pack information

              Height
              14.0  cm
              Length
              26.1  cm
              Width
              19.6  cm
              Gross weight per piece
              0.497  kg

            • Packaging Data

              EAN1
              8719018024015
              EAN3
              8719018024022
              Packaging type
              BW
              Packing
              Blister
              Quantity in box
              1
              1

            • Packed product information

              Gross weight per piece
              22.5  g
              Height
              12.9  cm
              Length
              9.5  cm
              Width
              4.8  cm
              MOQ (for professionals)
              10 pcs
              Pack Quantity
              1 pc

            • Product description

              Technology
              Halogen
              Type
              HS1
              Range
              WhiteVision ultra
              Application
              • High beam
              • Low beam
              Homologation ECE
              YES
              Designation
              HS1 12636 WVU 12 V 35/35 W PX43t-38 BW
              Base
              PX43t-38

