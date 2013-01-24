Home
    Vision Moto

    Motorcycle headlights

    12728BW
      -{discount-value}

      12728BW

      Producing up to 30% more vision than a standard light, Vision Moto headlights allow motorcycle riders to see further with improved light beam performance at a very competitive price. For greater safety, choose Vision Moto bulbs! See all benefits

        Feel safe, ride safe

        Up to 30% more vision

        • Type of lamp: S2
        • Pack of: 1
        • 12 V, 35/35 W
        The best value choice

        The Philips Vision Moto lamps are the best choice for drivers looking for economical lamp solutions and not willing to compromise on security. The motorcycle bulbs offer 30% more vision on the road than a standard lamp.

        30% more vision

        Offering up to 30% more vision on the road, Philips VisionMoto headlamps are the perfect choice for motorcycle riders seeking light performance and safety. With better light output, riders can react faster to obstacles and avoid accidents.

        Philips moto lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

        UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2650º C and glass 800º C) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability for increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce a more powerful light.

        Respecting the high quality standards of ECE homologation

        Philips Automotive is dedicated to producing best-in-class products and services in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market as well as in the aftermarket. Our products are manufactured from high-quality materials and tested to the highest specifications to maximise the safety and driving comfort of our customers. Our entire production is meticulously tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements.

        Philips is the choice of major motorbike manufacturers.

        For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.

        Technical Specifications

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          More light
          Product highlight
          Up to 30% more vision

        • Product description

          Designation
          S2 Vision Moto
          Range
          Vision Moto
          Technology
          Halogen
          Base
          BA20d
          Application
          • High beam
          • Low beam
          Type
          S2

        • Electrical characteristics

          Voltage
          12  V
          Wattage
          35/35  W

        • Lifetime

          Lifespan
          Up to 400 h

        • Light characteristics

          Lumens
          825 ±15%

        • Ordering information

          Ordering code
          77385230
          Order entry
          12728BW

        • Outer pack information

          Gross weight per piece
          382  g
          Height
          13  cm
          Length
          19  cm
          Width
          19  cm

        • Packaging Data

          Packaging type
          Blister
          EAN1
          8711500773852
          EAN3
          8711500773869

        • Packed product information

          Gross weight per piece
          38.2  g
          Height
          12.9  cm
          Length
          9.5  cm
          Net weight per piece
          15  g
          Pack Quantity / MOQ
          10
          Width
          3.7  cm

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

