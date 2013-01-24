Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Vision LED

    interior car light

    127914000KX2
    • Bright interior lighting Bright interior lighting Bright interior lighting
      -{discount-value}

      Vision LED interior car light

      127914000KX2

      Bright interior lighting

      Never lose your keys again with bright, stylish and durable Philips LED T10 interior lighting. Strong light illuminates the inside of your car, while being kind on your eyes. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Vision LED interior car light

      Bright interior lighting

      Never lose your keys again with bright, stylish and durable Philips LED T10 interior lighting. Strong light illuminates the inside of your car, while being kind on your eyes. See all benefits

      Bright interior lighting

      Never lose your keys again with bright, stylish and durable Philips LED T10 interior lighting. Strong light illuminates the inside of your car, while being kind on your eyes. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Vision LED interior car light

      Bright interior lighting

      Never lose your keys again with bright, stylish and durable Philips LED T10 interior lighting. Strong light illuminates the inside of your car, while being kind on your eyes. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all signalling-and-interior-lighting

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Vision LED

        Vision LED

        interior car light

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Make sure the lamp fits your car!

        Go to selector tool

        Bright interior lighting

        See more with LED

        • LED-T10 [~W5W]
        • Number of bulbs: 2
        • 12 V, 4000 K warm white
        • Experience more light

        Upgrade your lights, upgrade your style

        Your light requirements and taste may differ depending on the application. For the interior of your car, you can select from a variety of Philips Vision LED lamps for more brightness. Select a comfortable warm white (4000 Kelvin). Your car is an expression of who you are, so make a style statement with Philips interior LED lights.

        Bright interior lights to see everything inside your car

        Whether it is your phone, your keys or your child's missing left shoe, at some point we have all had to search for a misplaced item in a poorly lit car. With Philips LED interior lighting, you get a warm, bright and uniformly diffused light. So the next time you're searching around in the boot, the glove compartment or on the floor of your car, you will be able to see exactly what you are doing and find anything with ease.

        Durable and long-lasting LED lighting

        You want bright and stylish car lights, but you don't want to keep replacing failed lamps. That is a major weakness of conventional lights: the more powerful the light, the shorter its lifespan. At the same light intensity, LEDs last longer. And Philips Vision LED lights have additional resistance to heat and vibration, making them a perfect choice for long-lasting performance, with a lifetime of up to 8 years.

        Good light distribution for enhanced visibility

        Philips LED exterior lighting range is designed for a smarter light distribution to ensure that exterior signalling light is projected where you need it (whether that is reversing, stopping or signalling). With wide angle and good light diffusion, not only can you can see more of the road, other drivers can see more of you.

        Philips automotive lighting at the highest quality level

        Technologically advanced Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry, and has been for over 100 years. Philips Automotive Grade Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards. Major car manufacturers choose Philips lamps, because when you buy Philips, you buy quality. You get powerful bright light. You get high-end style.

        Easy installation and compatible with many car models

        Designed to be easily installed in compatible vehicles, drivers with maintenance experience will be able to upgrade compatible lights with ease.

        Up to 4000K crisp white light

        Colour temperature of up to 4000K crisp white LED light gives your car an exciting high-end look – for ultimate signature and style.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging Data

          EAN1
          8727900395693
          EAN3
          8727900395709
          Packaging type
          X2

        • Product description

          Technology
          LED
          Application
          • Interior
          • Trunk
          • glove compartment
          Range
          Vision LED
          Type
          W5W

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          Experience more brightness

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          127914000KX2
          Ordering code
          39569330

        • Outer pack information

          Height
          8.5  cm
          Length
          19.5  cm
          Width
          15.1  cm
          Gross weight per piece
          0.37  kg

        • Packed product information

          Height
          9.2  cm
          Length
          6.8  cm
          Width
          2.8  cm
          MOQ (for professionals)
          20
          Pack Quantity
          2

        • Lifetime

          Life time
          Up to 8 years

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            • It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements.