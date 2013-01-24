Home
    127994000KX2
      -{discount-value}

      Never lose your keys again with bright, stylish and durable Philips LED T10 interior lighting. Strong 4000-K warm white light illuminates the inside of your car, while being kind on your eyes. Ceramic fit ensures heat resistance. See all benefits

      Never lose your keys again with bright, stylish and durable Philips LED T10 interior lighting. Strong 4000-K warm white light illuminates the inside of your car, while being kind on your eyes. Ceramic fit ensures heat resistance. See all benefits

        Brighter and more stylish

        Design your interior with brighter LED lights

        • LED-T10 [~W5W]
        • Number of bulbs: 2
        • 12 V, 4000 K warm white
        • CeraLight performance

        Bright interior lights to see everything inside your car

        Whether it is your phone, your keys or your child's missing left shoe, at some point we have all had to search for a misplaced item in a poorly lit car. With Philips LED interior lighting, you get a warm, bright and uniformly diffused light. So the next time you're searching around in the boot, the glove compartment or on the floor of your car, you will be able to see exactly what you are doing and find anything with ease.

        Upgrade your lights, upgrade your style

        Interior lighting is not just about function and comfort; it's about looking good too. Upgrade your interior lighting with a brighter warm light or daylight effect. So when you open the boot, or fire up the dashboard lights, you can do so with a little extra style. Your car is an expression of who you are, so make a style statement with Philips interior LED lights.

        Bright lights for the interior of your car

        Whether for dome or reading lights, the glove compartment or the boot, your light requirements and taste may differ. For the interior of your car, you can select from a variety of Philips X-tremeUltinon LED lamps for superior visibility and style. Choose from a comfortable warm white (4000 K), daylight effect (6000 K) and cool blue (8000 K). Bright and stylish, this light will change your driving experience. Whether you're searching for a dropped phone, your passengers want to read, or you're trying to work out the best route to your destination, you can now do so with a bright interior light.

        Durable and long-lasting LED lighting

        You want bright and stylish car lights. But you don't want to keep replacing failed lamps. That is a major weakness of conventional headlights; the more powerful the light, the shorter its lifespan. At the same light intensity, LEDs last much longer. And Philips X-tremeUltinon LED lights are extremely durable. Due to the latest technological innovation, they prevent heat and vibrational damage and last up to 12 years. With most cars replaced or upgraded within that time, your stylish new lights should last you the lifetime of your car.

        CeraLight ceramic heat and vibration protection

        Philips CeraLight technology is a unique ceramic-based patented casing, designed to insulate the LED components from heat and vibrational damage. This innovation protects the light against early failure. A T10 lamp equipped with CeraLight is built to last, providing drivers with a more durable light.

        Philips automotive lighting at the highest quality level

        Technologically advanced Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry, and has been for over 100 years. Philips Automotive-Grade Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards. Major car manufacturers choose Philips bulbs, because when you buy Philips, you buy quality. You get powerful bright light and precise beam performance. You get high-end style. And you get an advanced LED lighting system for a safer, smoother and more enjoyable drive.

        Easy installation and compatible with many car models

        Designed to be easily installed in compatible vehicles, drivers with maintenance experience will be able to upgrade compatible lights with ease.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging Data

          Packaging type
          X2
          EAN1
          8727900392449
          EAN3
          8727900392456

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          More light

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          127994000KX2
          Ordering code
          39244930

        • Outer pack information

          Height
          8.5  cm
          Length
          19.5  cm
          Width
          15.1  cm
          Gross weight per piece
          0.37  kg

        • Packed product information

          Height
          9.2  cm
          Length
          6.8  cm
          Width
          2.8  cm
          MOQ (for professionals)
          20
          Pack Quantity
          2

        • Lifetime

          Life time
          Up to 12 years

        • Product description

          Technology
          LED
          Application
          • Interior
          • Trunk
          • glove compartment
          Range
          X-tremeUltinon LED
          Type
          [~W5W]

            • It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements.