Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    X-tremeUltinon LED

    car interior and signalling bulb

    127998000KX2
    • Brighter and more stylish Brighter and more stylish Brighter and more stylish
      -{discount-value}

      X-tremeUltinon LED car interior and signalling bulb

      127998000KX2

      Brighter and more stylish

      For safe and modern driving, change to bright Philips X-tremeUltinon LED T10 interior and positioning lights. They are powerful, precise and look good, so that you can drive in safety and style. Ceramic fit ensures heat resistance. See all benefits

      X-tremeUltinon LED car interior and signalling bulb

      Brighter and more stylish

      For safe and modern driving, change to bright Philips X-tremeUltinon LED T10 interior and positioning lights. They are powerful, precise and look good, so that you can drive in safety and style. Ceramic fit ensures heat resistance. See all benefits

      Brighter and more stylish

      For safe and modern driving, change to bright Philips X-tremeUltinon LED T10 interior and positioning lights. They are powerful, precise and look good, so that you can drive in safety and style. Ceramic fit ensures heat resistance. See all benefits

      X-tremeUltinon LED car interior and signalling bulb

      Brighter and more stylish

      For safe and modern driving, change to bright Philips X-tremeUltinon LED T10 interior and positioning lights. They are powerful, precise and look good, so that you can drive in safety and style. Ceramic fit ensures heat resistance. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all signalling-and-interior-lighting

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        X-tremeUltinon LED

        X-tremeUltinon LED

        car interior and signalling bulb

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Make sure the lamp fits your car!

        Go to selector tool

        Brighter and more stylish

        Strong, durable and vibrant LED signalling

        • LED-T10 [~W5W]
        • Number of bulbs: 2
        • 12 V, 8000 K, cool blue
        • CeraLight performance

        Signal your intent with brighter exterior lighting

        Signalling the intended movement of your vehicle is vital to your safety. To avoid collisions, other people need to know what you are doing. And when poor weather conditions reduce visibility, the need for bright and vibrant signalling becomes even more important. Philips X-tremeUltinon LED signalling lights provide you with bright daylight effect and up to 6000 K for reverse and 8000 K for positioning lights. With more intense colours for indicating and stop applications, instantly on LEDs and a uniform and well-directed light, you will give other drivers vital extra time to react to your movements.

        Upgrade your lights, upgrade your style

        While the main goal of exterior lighting is to help you see and be seen, there is no reason why you should not look good at the same time. If you are looking to upgrade your style, without buying a newer car, replacing your exterior lighting with LEDs is a smart way to spend your money. Upgrade your exterior lighting with a more intense red for stop lights, a vibrant amber for indicators and bright white light for positioning and reversing. Your car is an expression of who you are, so make a style statement with Philips exterior signalling LED lights.

        CeraLight ceramic heat and vibration protection

        Philips CeraLight technology is a unique ceramic-based patented casing, designed to insulate the LED components from heat and vibrational damage. This innovation protects the light against early failure. A T10 lamp equipped with CeraLight is built to last, providing drivers with a more durable light.

        Uniform light distribution for enhanced visibility

        Philips LED exterior lighting range is designed for a smarter light distribution to ensure that exterior signalling light is projected where you need it (whether that is reversing, stopping, or signalling). With wide angle and uniform light diffusion, not only can you can see more of the road, other drivers can see more of you.

        Philips automotive lighting at the highest quality level

        Technologically advanced Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry, and has been for over 100 years. Philips Automotive-Grade Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards. Major car manufacturers choose Philips bulbs, because when you buy Philips, you buy quality. You get powerful bright light and precise beam performance. You get high-end style. And you get an advanced LED lighting system for a safer, smoother and more enjoyable drive.

        Easy installation and compatible with many car models

        Designed to be easily installed in compatible vehicles, drivers with maintenance experience will be able to upgrade compatible lights with ease. However, it's recommended that you get your new Philips X-tremeUltinon LED lights installed by specialist mechanics – they will make sure you're ready to go. While these lamps are compatible with a wide range of existing car models, not all car types are supported.

        Durable and long-lasting LED lighting

        You want bright and stylish car lights. But you don't want to keep replacing failed lamps. That is a major weakness of conventional headlights; the more powerful the light, the shorter its lifespan. At the same light intensity, LEDs last much longer. And Philips X-tremeUltinon LED lights are extremely durable. Due to the latest technological innovation, they prevent heat and vibrational damage and last up to 12 years. With most cars replaced or upgraded within that time, your stylish new lights should last you the lifetime of your car.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging Data

          Packaging type
          X2
          EAN1
          8727900392487
          EAN3
          8727900392517

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          More light

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          127998000KX2
          Ordering code
          39248730

        • Outer pack information

          Height
          8.5  cm
          Length
          19.5  cm
          Width
          15.1  cm
          Gross weight per piece
          0.37  kg

        • Packed product information

          Height
          9.2  cm
          Length
          6.8  cm
          Width
          2.8  cm
          MOQ (for professionals)
          20
          Pack Quantity
          2

        • Lifetime

          Life time
          Up to 12 years

        • Product description

          Technology
          LED
          Application
          • Interior
          • Trunk
          • positioning
          Range
          X-tremeUltinon LED
          Type
          [~W5W]

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            • It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements.