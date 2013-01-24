Home
    Vision LED

    LED car lamp

    128016000KB1
    • Lights that live on Lights that live on Lights that live on
      Vision LED LED car lamp

      128016000KB1

      Lights that live on

      The Philips Vision LED light has simply been designed to outlast your car! Replace your standard incandescent bulb with our long-lasting LEDs and illuminate your car interior with bright white light. See all benefits

      Lights that live on

      The Philips Vision LED light has simply been designed to outlast your car! Replace your standard incandescent bulb with our long-lasting LEDs and illuminate your car interior with bright white light. See all benefits

        Vision LED

        Vision LED

        LED car lamp

        Lights that live on

        Vision LED lights last 12 years, guaranteed.

        • Festoon LED 38 mm
        • 6000 K white
        • For interior lighting

        6000 K white light

        The new Philips Vision LED interior lights provide a 6000 K bright white light and a wide beam angle to illuminate your interior in style. This interior LED can be used for interior (dome light, boot, glove compartment) and number plate lighting applications.

        12-year lifetime – guaranteed

        The Philips Vision LEDs are designed to outlast your car. They provide a perfect geometrical fit and their 12 year lifetime is simply unmatched.

        25 lm of limitless LED power

        Perfectly illuminated car interior and number plate with 25 lm of powerful LED light.

        5500 K daylight white light

        Whether installed in the car's interior or fitted to the number plate, the daylight white light with 5500 K colour temperature provides a sophisticated LED look to make your car stand out.

        180° homogenous light diffusion

        Smartly designed frosted lens ensures the LED light is uniformly diffused in your car interior and on your number plate.

        Outstanding robustness, resistance and reliability

        High-class, robust design provides enhanced resistance to shocks and vibrations.

        Technical Specifications

        • Product description

          Application
          For interior lighting
          Colour temperature
          White 6000 K
          Lifespan
          12 years
          Voltage
          12  V
          Wattage
          0.5  W
          Also fits
          6411, 6451, 12866, 17314, DE3425, DE3423, DE3175, DE3022, Festoon
          Designation
          Festoon 38 mm Vision White 6000 K
          Range
          Vision LED
          Type
          Festoon LED 38 mm

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          Lights that live on
          Product highlight
          12 year lifetime

            • It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements.