Feel safe, ride safe
For better safety and visibility in city traffic, Philips has designed CityVision Moto lights with a distinctive, attention-grabbing orange effect in the headlight. CityVision Moto bulbs also produce up to 40% more vision. See all benefits
Philips CityVision Moto headlights are specifically designed to improve the rider's safety in a city environment. The attention-grabbing orange effect and the 40% increase in light output allow a safer riding experience in traffic and play an active role in accident reduction.
Philips CityVision Moto headlights have been specifically developed for city riders. Thanks to their distinctive orange effect, Philips motorcycle bulbs grab the attention of drivers and guarantee earlier recognition of the rider.
UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2650º C and glass 800º C) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability for increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce a more powerful light.
Philips CityVision Moto lamps are designed with state-of-the-art technology to resist vibrations up to 10G and last longer. Those motorcycle bulbs are mounted with an extremely resistant double coil filament to withstand a wide range of vibrations including physical shocks.
Offering up to 40% more vision on the road, Philips CityVision Moto headlights actively participate in increasing rider safety. Thanks to better visibility on the road, Philips motorcycle lights allow for better obstacle recognition and accident prevention.
Philips Automotive is dedicated to producing best-in-class products and services in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market as well as in the aftermarket. Our products are manufactured from high-quality materials and tested to the highest specifications to maximise the safety and driving comfort of our customers. Our entire production is meticulously tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements.
For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.
