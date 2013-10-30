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2 year warranty

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All series

  • Restyle with light
  • Restyle with light
  • Restyle with light
  • Restyle with light
  • Restyle with light
  • Restyle with light
  • Restyle with light
  • Restyle with light
  • Restyle with light
  • Restyle with light
  • Restyle with light
  • Restyle with light
  • Restyle with light
  • Restyle with light
  • Restyle with light
  • Restyle with light
  • Restyle with light
  • Restyle with light

Discontinued

ColorVisionGreen car headlight bulb

12972CVPGS2

3
| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product
Restyle with light
ColorVision adds a touch of colour to your car optics in blue, green, yellow or purple. These innovative coloured car bulbs are certified road-legal, so you can customise your ride while still projecting safe white light.
See all benefits

Add a touch of colour

Restyle with light

  • Type of lamp: H7

  • Pack of: 2

  • 12 V, 55 W

A new coating technology turns light into a touch of colour

A new coating technology turns light into a touch of colour

Thanks to a special coating on the lamps, Philips ColorVision adds a touch of colour which is in line with European regulations. So you can customise your ride while still projecting safe white light.

Available in most popular automotive lamp types: H4 and H7

Available in most popular automotive lamp types: H4 and H7

To find out which Philips ColorVision lamp fits your car, go to www.philips.com/automotive

Colour your lights blue, green, yellow or purple

Colour your lights blue, green, yellow or purple

Philips ColorVision allows to add a personalised touch of colour to your car optics. Choose from blue, green, yellow or purple and customise your ride.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

5
4
2
1

30/10/2013

Deutschland

Deutschland

bedingt zu empfehlen

Die Leuchtmittel machen ein angenehmes helles Licht , was auch überzeugt . Aber von dem grünen Schimmer sieht man nur aus einem bestimmten Winkel was . Ich habe mir da echt mehr erhofft . Aber anscheinend spielen die Reflektoren der Fahrzeuge eine sehr große Rolle .

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ColorVision 12972CVPGS2 Fahrzeuglampe für grünen Glanz im Scheinwerfer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ColorVision 12972CVPGS2 Fahrzeuglampe für grünen Glanz im Scheinwerfer

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