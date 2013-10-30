2 year warranty
Discontinued
12972CVPGS2
Type of lamp: H7
Pack of: 2
12 V, 55 W
Thanks to a special coating on the lamps, Philips ColorVision adds a touch of colour which is in line with European regulations. So you can customise your ride while still projecting safe white light.
To find out which Philips ColorVision lamp fits your car, go to www.philips.com/automotive
Philips ColorVision allows to add a personalised touch of colour to your car optics. Choose from blue, green, yellow or purple and customise your ride.
3.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
gepa6
30/10/2013
Deutschland
bedingt zu empfehlen
Die Leuchtmittel machen ein angenehmes helles Licht , was auch überzeugt . Aber von dem grünen Schimmer sieht man nur aus einem bestimmten Winkel was . Ich habe mir da echt mehr erhofft . Aber anscheinend spielen die Reflektoren der Fahrzeuge eine sehr große Rolle .
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ColorVision 12972CVPGS2 Fahrzeuglampe für grünen Glanz im Scheinwerfer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ColorVision 12972CVPGS2 Fahrzeuglampe für grünen Glanz im Scheinwerfer