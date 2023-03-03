Search terms

    RacingVision GT200 moto

    Motorcycle headlights

    12972RGTBW
    2 Awards
      -{discount-value}

      If you're passionate about driving, let the Philips RacingVision GT200 moto bulbs elevate your automotive experience. Up to 200% brighter light means better vision and faster reactions for a more exciting drive. See all benefits

            RacingVision GT200 moto

            RacingVision GT200 moto

            Motorcycle headlights

            Incredible performance from a road-legal bulb

            Let our lights take your driving to the next level

            • H7
            • Pack of: 1
            • 12V, 55W
            • Up to 200% brighter light*

            See a step change in visibility and driving excitement

            The highest performer in our portfolio, Philips RacingVision GT200 moto delivers the super-bright visibility of a rally bulb in a format you can use on public roads. Experience the razor-sharp clarity of up to 200% brighter light. The optimised bulb design provides higher luminance for a better view of the road ahead, giving you a safer, more exciting drive.

            A striking beam that projects light further

            With its ultra high-performance beam, Philips RacingVision GT200 moto lets you see more of the road ahead. Spot potential hazards sooner, react faster and position your car more accurately on the road. It all adds up to a safer, more satisfying driving experience.

            Approved for use on public roads

            Philips RacingVision GT200 moto headlight bulbs are ECE homologated for the road. Performance-oriented drivers enjoy a bright, vibrant and street-legal bulb compliant with relevant regulations.

            New bulb coating techniques maximise light throughput

            New patented gradient and screen-print coating techniques enable these bulbs to project more light onto the road, improving your visibility in night-time driving conditions. In addition to maximised throughput, enjoy a stylish, distinctive light that's right on trend.

            New quartz glass technology for ultra-precise light output

            New production techniques for Philips Diamond Silk quartz glass ensure a sharp cutoff line and a brighter sweetspot, giving you more brightness where it counts. Also, quartz glass means greater resistance to thermal shocks to protect the bulb's lifespan, and enhanced UV absorption protects your headlight optics.

            Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

            Technologically advanced Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry, and has been for over 100 years. The Philips Original Equipment Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards. Philips RacingVision GT200 moto is compatible with motorcycle models of major brands.

            Technical Specifications

            • Electrical characteristics

              Rated voltage
              12 V
              Wattage
              55  W

            • Lifetime

              Life time
              250 hrs

            • Light characteristics

              Colour temperature
              3500 K
              Lumens
              1500 ±10%

            • Marketing specifications

              Expected benefits
              More light
              Product highlight
              Up to 200% brighter light*

            • Ordering information

              Order entry
              12972RGTBW
              Ordering code
              2383430

            • Outer pack information

              Height
              14.0  cm
              Length
              19.6  cm
              Width
              19.6  cm
              Gross weight per piece
              0.332  kg

            • Packaging Data

              EAN1
              8719018023834
              EAN3
              8719018023841
              Packaging type
              BW
              Packing
              Blister
              Quantity in box
              1
              1

            • Packed product information

              Gross weight per piece
              24.1  g
              Height
              12.9  cm
              Length
              9.5  cm
              Width
              3.5  cm
              MOQ (for professionals)
              10 pcs
              Pack Quantity
              1 pc

            • Product description

              Technology
              Halogen
              Type
              H7
              Range
              RacingVision GT200
              Application
              • High beam
              • Low beam
              Homologation ECE
              YES
              Designation
              H7 12972 RGT 12 V 55 W PX26d BW
              Base
              PX26d

                Awards

                • Brightness compared to legal minimum standard.
                • * Additional safety distance compared beam length to derived minimum after ECE regulation, based on 1 Lux. Farthest distance from the car.
