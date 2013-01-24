Home
    18960C2
      Perfect electrical performance

      Philips LED-CANbus H4 is the ideal supplement for LED H4-based headlights. Easily installed, it ensures a perfect electrical fit with your car, eliminating any potential issues with dashboard warnings, and HB indication. See all benefits

        Perfect electrical performance

        Smooth function

        • LED-CANbus H4 3-in-1
        • Remove dashboard error
        • High beam indicator supported

        Ensure performance for LED-HL [~H4]

        Some car models have specific challenges for LED Upgrades. Unique Philips CANbus adaptors ensure smooth functioning despite any electrical issues. They solve possible issues related to error messages on your dashboard and high-beam indicator issues.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging Data

          EAN1
          8727900398090
          EAN3
          8727900398106
          Packaging type
          C2

        • Product description

          Technology
          LED
          Application
          CANbus adaptor for LED H4
          Type
          CANbus adapter
          Designation LED Type
          CEA H4 18960 12V C2
          Technical features
          Remove dashboard error
          Range
          CANbus adaptor LED

        • Electrical characteristics

          Voltage
          12  V

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          Advanced automotive system
          Product highlight
          Perfect electrical performance

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          18960C2
          Ordering code
          39809030

            • It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements.