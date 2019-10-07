Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Automatic delivery of replenishment every chosen frequency
    • Pause, postpone or advance a
      replenishment shipment
    • Cancel anytime
    • No returns
    • To manage and cancel your
      subscription, log into your account
    • Try the device with monthly payments
    • Easy cancellation of your subscription
    • Free delivery and returns
    • Manage your subscription through your personal account

    LED

    CANbus adaptor LED

    18961C2
    • Perfect electrical performance Perfect electrical performance Perfect electrical performance
      -{discount-value}

      LED CANbus adaptor LED

      18961C2

      Perfect electrical performance

      Philips LED Light repair CANbus H7 is the ideal supplement for LED H7-based headlights. Easy to install, it ensures a perfect electrical fit with your car, eliminating any issues with flickering, low and/or unstable light output. See all benefits

      This product is only available by subscription
      +

        LED CANbus adaptor LED

        This product is currently out of stock
        You will recieve

        A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.

        General terms and conditions

        Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes

        Returns & Cancellation

        The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.

        Default payments

        In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.

        See {0} for additional information. Limit of 4 subscriptions

        Perfect electrical performance

        Philips LED Light repair CANbus H7 is the ideal supplement for LED H7-based headlights. Easy to install, it ensures a perfect electrical fit with your car, eliminating any issues with flickering, low and/or unstable light output. See all benefits

        Perfect electrical performance

        Philips LED Light repair CANbus H7 is the ideal supplement for LED H7-based headlights. Easy to install, it ensures a perfect electrical fit with your car, eliminating any issues with flickering, low and/or unstable light output. See all benefits

        This product is only available by subscription
        +

          LED CANbus adaptor LED

          This product is currently out of stock
          You will recieve

          A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.

          General terms and conditions

          Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes

          Returns & Cancellation

          The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.

          Default payments

          In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.

          See {0} for additional information. Limit of 4 subscriptions

          Perfect electrical performance

          Philips LED Light repair CANbus H7 is the ideal supplement for LED H7-based headlights. Easy to install, it ensures a perfect electrical fit with your car, eliminating any issues with flickering, low and/or unstable light output. See all benefits

          Similar products

          See all Headlights

            Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

            All your needs covered in one purchase

            Bundle price

            Skip this

            Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

            Add accessories

            LED

            LED

            CANbus adaptor LED

            - {discount-value}

            Total:

            Make sure the lamp fits your car!

            Go to selector tool

            Perfect electrical performance

            Smooth function

            • For LED-HL [~H7]
            • Pack of: 2
            • Advanced automotive system

            Ensure performance for LED-HL [~H7]

            Some car models have specific challenges for LED-based retrofit lamps. Unique Philips CANbus adaptors ensure smooth functioning for any electrical issues.

            Easy installation

            Thanks to the advanced design, the CANbus adaptor is easily installed for good performance from day one.

            Optimal performance in all conditions

            The automotive design of the CANbus adaptor takes into consideration the demanding conditions of everyday use in the engine compartment.

            Technical Specifications

            • Marketing specifications

              Expected benefits
              • More light
              • More style
              Product highlight
              Perfect electrical performance

            • Product description

              Application
              H7
              Designation
              CEA H7 18961 12 V C2
              Homologation ECE
              NO
              Range
              CANbus Light repair
              Technology
              LED
              Type
              CANbus Light repair LED-HL H7

            • Electrical characteristics

              Voltage
              12  V

            • Ordering information

              Order entry
              18961C2
              Ordering code
              281594

            • Packaging Data

              EAN1
              8719018002815
              EAN3
              8719018002822
              Packaging type
              C2

            • Packed product information

              Gross weight per piece
              60  g
              Length
              6.8  cm
              Width
              2.8  cm
              Height
              12  cm
              Net weight per piece
              20  g
              MOQ (for professionals)
              4

            • Outer pack information

              Length
              19.5  cm
              Width
              25.5  cm
              Height
              8.5  cm
              Gross weight per piece
              0.5  g

            Get support for this product

            Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            Suggested products

              Recently viewed products

                Help with your online order

                Online Store Support
                Terms and conditions
                Search order
                Student discount
                © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

                Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.