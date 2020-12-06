2 year warranty
Discontinued
200V4QSBR/00
V Line
20 (19.53"/49.6 cm diag.)
The Philips MVA LED display uses an advanced multi-domain vertical alignment technology that gives you super-high static contrast ratios for extra-vivid and bright images. While standard office applications are handled with ease, it is especially suitable for photos, web browsing, films, gaming and demanding graphical applications. Its optimised pixel management technology gives you a 178/178 degree extra-wide viewing angle, resulting in crisp images.
Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colours, expect a true-to-life picture.
SmartControl Lite is the next generation 3D icon-based GUI monitor control software. This allows the user to fine-tune most parameters of the monitor like Colour, Brightness, screen calibration, Multimedia, ID management etc. with the mouse.
4.0
of 5
1
Review
hidkees
06/12/2020
Nederland
Verified buyer
Monitor van hoge kwaliteit.
De monitor heeft een mooi, haarscherp beeld. Er zijn geen defecte pixels. Hij staat wat scheef omdat de voet niet erg stevig is. De helderheid van het scherm stond erg hoog, maar deze kon met het menu gemakkelijk verlaagd worden. Het lukt mij echter niet het smartcontrast in te schakelen.
Pros
Scherp beeld.
Cons
Staat scheef; smartcontrast niet of moeilijk in te stellen.
This review was made for 200V4QSBR LCD-monitor met LED-achtergrondverlichting
This review was made for 200V4QSBR LCD-monitor met LED-achtergrondverlichting
Smart response time is the optimum value from either GtG or GtG (BW) tests.