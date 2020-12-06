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  • Energy Label Europe F
    Great LED images in vivid colours
  • Great LED images in vivid colours
  • Energy Label Europe F
    Great LED images in vivid colours
  • Great LED images in vivid colours

Discontinued

LCD monitor with LED backlight

200V4QSBR/00

4
| (1) Review
Great LED images in vivid colours
Enjoy vibrant MVA LED pictures with this attractive, glossy design display. Equipped with SmartControl lite, it’s a great choice!
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Great LED images in vivid colours

  • V Line

  • 20 (19.53"/49.6 cm diag.)

MVA Display for wide viewing angles and deep contrast levels

MVA Display for wide viewing angles and deep contrast levels

The Philips MVA LED display uses an advanced multi-domain vertical alignment technology that gives you super-high static contrast ratios for extra-vivid and bright images. While standard office applications are handled with ease, it is especially suitable for photos, web browsing, films, gaming and demanding graphical applications. Its optimised pixel management technology gives you a 178/178 degree extra-wide viewing angle, resulting in crisp images.

16:9 Full HD display for crisp, detailed images

16:9 Full HD display for crisp, detailed images

Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colours, expect a true-to-life picture.

Easy display performance tuning with SmartControl Lite

SmartControl Lite is the next generation 3D icon-based GUI monitor control software. This allows the user to fine-tune most parameters of the monitor like Colour, Brightness, screen calibration, Multimedia, ID management etc. with the mouse.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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4.0

of 5

1

Review

5
3
2
1

06/12/2020

Nederland

Nederland

Verified buyer

Monitor van hoge kwaliteit.

De monitor heeft een mooi, haarscherp beeld. Er zijn geen defecte pixels. Hij staat wat scheef omdat de voet niet erg stevig is. De helderheid van het scherm stond erg hoog, maar deze kon met het menu gemakkelijk verlaagd worden. Het lukt mij echter niet het smartcontrast in te schakelen.

Pros

Scherp beeld.

Cons

Staat scheef; smartcontrast niet of moeilijk in te stellen.

This review was made for 200V4QSBR LCD-monitor met LED-achtergrondverlichting

This review was made for 200V4QSBR LCD-monitor met LED-achtergrondverlichting

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Disclaimers

  1. Smart response time is the optimum value from either GtG or GtG (BW) tests.