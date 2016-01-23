2 year warranty
Discontinued
206V4LSB2/00
V Line
20" / 50.8 cm
White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content, which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of the LCD backlight, resulting in a super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior colour reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.
SmartControl Lite is the next generation 3D icon-based GUI monitor control software. This allows the user to fine-tune most parameters of the monitor like Colour, Brightness, screen calibration, Multimedia, ID management etc. with the mouse.
SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyses the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colours and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.
4.6
of 5
7
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Phillbm
23/01/2016
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Easy Set Up
This monitor was very easy to set up and the colours are clear and bright. I like the non-reflective matte screen which is much better than the glossy screens normally fitted on laptops, and I also like the adjustable screen mount which enables you to adjust the screen angle.
This review was made for 196V4LSB2 LCD monitor with LED backlight
This review was made for 196V4LSB2 LCD monitor with LED backlight
Klus
16/05/2016
België
Verified buyer
Degeijk scherm
Fantastische kleuren, stevig geheel, niet duur en eenvoudig in gebruik. Zeker aan te bevelen in zijn categorie, ook al is het geluid matig, maar zeker aanvaardbaar.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 196V4LSB2 LCD-monitor met LED-achtergrondverlichting
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 196V4LSB2 LCD-monitor met LED-achtergrondverlichting
benisan
17/12/2013
España
pantalla de pc
es una buena panrtalla y la resolucion es muy buena en cuanto a calidad de imagen y suavidad en los colores
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 196V4LSB2 Monitor LCD con retroiluminación LED
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 196V4LSB2 Monitor LCD con retroiluminación LED