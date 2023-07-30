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Control your TV with your smart device
The Philips Smart TV app turns your smartphone or tablet into a smart remote, letting you switch channels, adjust volume, browse apps, and fine-tune your Ambilight settings with ease.
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User manual
How to remove the letter F in the upper right hand corner of Philips TV screen?
How can I receive over-the-air digital broadcast or satellite channels?
What to do if some wrong language is selected in Philips TV and do not understand the language to operate the set?
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