Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colours
This attractive, slim display is a delight to use. Essential features like SmartContrast that ensure rich, bright images make it a great choice!
V Line
22" (55.9 cm)
A pair of stereo speakers built into a display device. It can be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing etc, depending on model and design.
Energy Star is a US EPA sponsored energy efficiency programme also adopted by many other countries. Energy Star certification ensures that you are buying a product which meets the latest power efficiency standards and which operates with maximum power efficiency at all operational levels. New Philips monitors are certified for Energy Star 5.0 specifications and meet or exceed the standard. For example, in sleep mode Energy Star 5.0 requires less than 1 Watt power consumption, whereas Philips monitors consume less than 0.5 Watts. Further details can be obtained from www.energystar.gov
You want the LCD flat display with the highest contrast and most vibrant images. Philips advanced video processing combined with unique extreme dimming and backlight-boosting technology results in vibrant images. SmartContrast will increase the contrast with excellent black level and accurate rendition of dark shades and colours. It gives a bright, lifelike picture with high contrast and vibrant colours.
4.1
of 5
15
Reviews
87%
recommend this product
MUSU123
27/02/2013
United Kingdom
Great design & performance in cheap
This monitor is very goodlooking. Also it has the LED technology. So I prefer it for others to buy. Thanks.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 196V3LAB LED monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 196V3LAB LED monitor
Frits53
20/05/2012
Nederland
fantastische LED - monitor
Wederom een hoogwaardig Philips produkt wat alle toetsen der kritiek moeiteloos doorstaat.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 226V3LAB LED monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 226V3LAB LED monitor
Stodo
17/11/2018
Deutschland
Klasse Monitor
Toller Monitor, Lautsprecher könnten besser sein. Nicht für Spiele oder Musik, normale Anwendungen reichen sie aber.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 226V3LAB LED monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 226V3LAB LED monitor