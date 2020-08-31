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Discontinued

LCD monitor

220V8/00

4.5

| (4) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Vivid, crisp images beyond boundaries

Philips V line wide-view monitor gives viewing beyond boundaries and great value with essential features. Features like anti-glare, LowBlue mode and flicker-free make it easy on the eyes.

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Vivid, crisp images beyond boundaries

  • V Line

  • 22 (21.5"/54.6 cm diag.)

  • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

SmartImage pre-sets for easy optimised image settings

SmartImage is an exclusive leading edge Philips technology that analyses the content displayed on your screen and optimises your display performance. This user-friendly interface allows you to select various modes, like Office, Photo, Movie, Game, Economy etc., to fit the application in use. Based on the selection, SmartImage dynamically optimises the contrast, colour saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance. The Economy mode option offers you major power savings. All in real time at the touch of a single button!

Less eye fatigue with Flicker-Free technology

Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-Free technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.

LowBlue Mode for easy-on-the-eyes productivity

Studies have shown that just as ultra-violet rays can cause eye damage, shortwave-length blue light rays from LED displays can cause eye damage and affect vision over time. Developed for wellbeing, the Philips LowBlue Mode setting uses a smart software technology to reduce harmful shortwave blue light.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

4

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

31/08/2020

Nederland

Nederland

Mooi heldere beeldweergave.

We hebben al meer monitoren van Philips en allemaal hebben ze een mooie heldere beeldweergave. En dat voor een acceptabele prijsstelling. Ook nu hebben we er meteen maar 3 gekocht.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 220V8 LCD-monitor

Date of Use 2019-07-31

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 220V8 LCD-monitor

Date of Use 2019-07-31

13/07/2022

Italia

Italia

Prodotto ottimo rapporto qualita' prezzo

Prodotto ottimo rapporto qualita' prezzo, per regolare le impostazioni di visione giuste è un po' macchinoso ma poi i risultati sono discreti

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 221V8 Monitor LCD

Date of Use 2022-06-13

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 221V8 Monitor LCD

Date of Use 2022-06-13

21/08/2026

España

España

Verified buyer

Perfecto en relación calidad/precio

Para trabajo de "oficina" va sobrado. Se queda algo corto en calidad de imagen, contraste, brillo... para ver series o películas, pero, por el precio, es totalmente recomendable si no eres muy exigente. Y si lo eres, gástate el dinero en algo de mas calidad, evidentemente. Sobre el sonido ni idea ya que cogí el que no lleva altavoces. Desde luego lo volvería a comprar.

This review was made for 221V8 Monitor LCD

Date of Use 2026-08-01

This review was made for 221V8 Monitor LCD

Date of Use 2026-08-01

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Disclaimers

  1. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  2. The monitor may look different from feature images.