Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
Vivid, crisp images beyond boundaries
Philips V line wide-view monitor gives viewing beyond boundaries and great value with essential features. Features like anti-glare, LowBlue mode and flicker-free make it easy on the eyes.
V Line
22 (21.5"/54.6 cm diag.)
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
SmartImage is an exclusive leading edge Philips technology that analyses the content displayed on your screen and optimises your display performance. This user-friendly interface allows you to select various modes, like Office, Photo, Movie, Game, Economy etc., to fit the application in use. Based on the selection, SmartImage dynamically optimises the contrast, colour saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance. The Economy mode option offers you major power savings. All in real time at the touch of a single button!
Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-Free technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.
Studies have shown that just as ultra-violet rays can cause eye damage, shortwave-length blue light rays from LED displays can cause eye damage and affect vision over time. Developed for wellbeing, the Philips LowBlue Mode setting uses a smart software technology to reduce harmful shortwave blue light.
4.5
of 5
4
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
KlinkerCentrale
31/08/2020
Nederland
Mooi heldere beeldweergave.
We hebben al meer monitoren van Philips en allemaal hebben ze een mooie heldere beeldweergave. En dat voor een acceptabele prijsstelling. Ook nu hebben we er meteen maar 3 gekocht.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 220V8 LCD-monitor
Date of Use 2019-07-31
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 220V8 LCD-monitor
Date of Use 2019-07-31
Barracuda77
13/07/2022
Italia
Prodotto ottimo rapporto qualita' prezzo
Prodotto ottimo rapporto qualita' prezzo, per regolare le impostazioni di visione giuste è un po' macchinoso ma poi i risultati sono discreti
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 221V8 Monitor LCD
Date of Use 2022-06-13
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 221V8 Monitor LCD
Date of Use 2022-06-13
Oxidaox1960
21/08/2026
España
Verified buyer
Perfecto en relación calidad/precio
Para trabajo de "oficina" va sobrado. Se queda algo corto en calidad de imagen, contraste, brillo... para ver series o películas, pero, por el precio, es totalmente recomendable si no eres muy exigente. Y si lo eres, gástate el dinero en algo de mas calidad, evidentemente. Sobre el sonido ni idea ya que cogí el que no lleva altavoces. Desde luego lo volvería a comprar.
This review was made for 221V8 Monitor LCD
Date of Use 2026-08-01
This review was made for 221V8 Monitor LCD
Date of Use 2026-08-01
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
The monitor may look different from feature images.