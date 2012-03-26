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Discontinued

LED monitor with Digital TV tuner

221TE2LB/00

3.5

| (25) Reviews

Experience great TV viewing on your LED monitor

Experience great TV programmes with your LED TV monitor. Combined with HDMI input, stereo audio and modern touch controls, the 221TE2L is ready to entertain you!

See all benefits

Experience great TV viewing on your LED monitor

  • T-line

  • 21.5" (54.6 cm)

LED technology ensures natural colours

White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content, which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of the LCD backlight, resulting in a super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior colour reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

Built-in TV tuner for viewing TV programmes on your PC monitor

A television tuner built into a monitor to display television signals as well as computer data.

Full HD LCD display, with a 1920 x 1080p resolution

Full HD LCD display, with a 1920 x 1080p resolution

The Full HD screen has the widescreen resolution of 1920 x 1080p. This is the highest resolution of HD sources for the best possible picture quality. It is fully future-proof as it supports 1080p signals from all sources, including the most recent sources such as Blu-ray and advanced HD game consoles. The signal processing is extensively upgraded to support this much higher signal quality and resolution. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with superb brightness and colours.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.5

of 5

25

Reviews

26/03/2012

Nederland

Nederland

Goede koop

Weinig minpunten. Alleen een hoogtevestelling zou dit product naar een nog hogere plaats tillen.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 221TE2LB LED monitor with Digital TV tuner

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 221TE2LB LED monitor with Digital TV tuner

08/05/2012

Deutschland

Deutschland

Dieses Produkt ist Super

Wir sind mit dem Monitor sehr zufrieden.Das Produkt ist sehr zu Empfehlen.Die Bildschärfe ist Super.Fernsehen macht hier Spaß.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 221TE2LB LED monitor with Digital TV tuner

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 221TE2LB LED monitor with Digital TV tuner

15/05/2012

Italia

Italia

Porta Usb

Peccato che la porta usb si solo per gli aggiornamenti.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 221TE2LB LED monitor with Digital TV tuner

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 221TE2LB LED monitor with Digital TV tuner

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