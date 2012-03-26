2 year warranty
Discontinued
221TE2LB/00
Experience great TV viewing on your LED monitor
Experience great TV programmes with your LED TV monitor. Combined with HDMI input, stereo audio and modern touch controls, the 221TE2L is ready to entertain you!
T-line
21.5" (54.6 cm)
White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content, which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of the LCD backlight, resulting in a super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior colour reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.
A television tuner built into a monitor to display television signals as well as computer data.
The Full HD screen has the widescreen resolution of 1920 x 1080p. This is the highest resolution of HD sources for the best possible picture quality. It is fully future-proof as it supports 1080p signals from all sources, including the most recent sources such as Blu-ray and advanced HD game consoles. The signal processing is extensively upgraded to support this much higher signal quality and resolution. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with superb brightness and colours.
3.5
of 5
25
Reviews
Klu55
26/03/2012
Nederland
Goede koop
Weinig minpunten. Alleen een hoogtevestelling zou dit product naar een nog hogere plaats tillen.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 221TE2LB LED monitor with Digital TV tuner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 221TE2LB LED monitor with Digital TV tuner
JUMI
08/05/2012
Deutschland
Dieses Produkt ist Super
Wir sind mit dem Monitor sehr zufrieden.Das Produkt ist sehr zu Empfehlen.Die Bildschärfe ist Super.Fernsehen macht hier Spaß.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 221TE2LB LED monitor with Digital TV tuner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 221TE2LB LED monitor with Digital TV tuner
EMP1967
15/05/2012
Italia
Porta Usb
Peccato che la porta usb si solo per gli aggiornamenti.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 221TE2LB LED monitor with Digital TV tuner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 221TE2LB LED monitor with Digital TV tuner