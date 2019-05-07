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Discontinued

Full HD LCD monitor

223V7QDSB/01

4.3

| (53) Reviews | 90% recommend this product

Vivid, crisp images, from edge to edge

A perfect all-round display with stunning images that stretch from edge to edge, made easy on the eyes, in a compact, slim design.

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Vivid, crisp images, from edge to edge

  • V Line

  • 22 (21.5"/54.6 cm diag.)

  • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

IPS LED wide view technology for image and colour accuracy

IPS LED wide view technology for image and colour accuracy

IPS displays use an advanced technology that gives you extra-wide viewing angles of 178/178 degrees, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays give you remarkably crisp images with vivid colours, making them ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications that demand colour accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

16:9 Full HD display for crisp, detailed images

16:9 Full HD display for crisp, detailed images

Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colours, expect a true-to-life picture.

Narrow-border display for a seamless appearance

Narrow-border display for a seamless appearance

The new Philips displays feature ultra-narrow borders which allow for minimal distractions and maximum viewing size. Especially suited for multi-display or tiling setups like gaming, graphic design and professional applications, the ultra-narrow border display gives you the feeling of using one large display.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

53

Reviews

90%

recommend this product

3

07/05/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Phillips 27" Monitor

So far so good. Very impressed with the quality of the picture and the vibrant colors. Good price as well. Early days yet over performance and reliability.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 273V7QDSB Full HD LCD monitor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 273V7QDSB Full HD LCD monitor

15/03/2024

Nederland

Nederland

Verified buyer

Computerschermen

Hebben 2 schermen gekocht, de vorige was stuk, zat een hinderlijke baan in. En de schermen kreeg ik niet op de zelfde kleur. Pc heeft geen 2 HDMI poorten. Nu geen enkel probleem krijg precies de zelfde kleur. Een genot om mee te werken.

Pros

Snelle levering starten vlot op

Cons

Veel verpakkings matriaal; milieu onvriendelijk

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Monitor 243V7QDSB Full HD LCD-monitor

Date of Use 2024-02-15

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Monitor 243V7QDSB Full HD LCD-monitor

Date of Use 2024-02-15

05/07/2023

Nederland

Nederland

Verified buyer

Goed scherp beeld

Deze monitor is mooi snel voor gamen, heeft een scherp beeld en mooie kleuren. Ik ben er zeer tevreden over

Pros

Reactie snelheid

Cons

Geen

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Monitor 243V7QDSB Full HD LCD-monitor

Date of Use 2022-07-05

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Monitor 243V7QDSB Full HD LCD-monitor

Date of Use 2022-07-05

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Disclaimers

  1. "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.

  2. The maximum resolution works for HDMI input only.

  3. Response time value equal to SmartResponse