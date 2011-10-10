2 year warranty
Discontinued
World's first PowerSensor display saves energy
Eco-friendly, EPEAT Gold certified Philips Professional 225P2 display with intelligent PowerSensor detects user presence and adjusts power consumption saving up to 80% on energy bills!
22'' (55.9 cm) P-line
WSXGA+
PowerSensor is a built-in 'people sensor' that transmits and receives harmless infrared signals to determine if user is present and automatically reduces monitor brightness when user steps away from the desk, cutting energy costs by up to 80 percent and prolonging monitor life.
Philips EPEAT GOLD certified monitors ensure protection for human health and the environment, and are highly energy efficient ensuring low emissions of climate changing greenhouse gases. The EPEAT programme helps purchasers evaluate, compare and select Monitors based on 51 environmental criteria supported by the US EPA. GOLD certification ensures that at least 30% of plastic used is Post-Consumer Resin, which ensures reduction in the use of toxic and hazardous materials. EPEAT Gold is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit www.epeat.net for the registration status in your country.
In line with Philips' commitment to "Sense and Simplicity" we enable you to make a responsible choice to switch OFF your monitor at any given time. At the touch of a single ON/OFF button which is conveniently located at the back of the monitor, the monitors' energy consumption is reduced to Zero. In the OFF mode, the monitor is completely cut off from AC power and thereby reducing your carbon footprint even further.
4.8
of 5
5
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
RichLS
10/10/2011
United Kingdom
Very Good Quality
This is a good solid screen which is slimline widescreen with inbuilt speakers and has the added advantage of easy height adjustment. Set up was simple on a windows 7 machine but XP was a little awkward with the supplied software not wanting to set up automatically. Once set up the visual clarity is very good with infinate adjustments available. All in all a very good monitor.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 225P2ES LCD monitor with PowerSensor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 225P2ES LCD monitor with PowerSensor
Cannondaler
15/05/2013
Nederland
Verbluffend
Geweldig goede overtreffende prestaties. Zeer scherp beeld met prachtige heldere kleuren.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 245P2ES LCD monitor with PowerSensor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 245P2ES LCD monitor with PowerSensor
pandau
20/08/2012
Deutschland
Eigenschaften
bin sehr zufrieden mit dem Bildschirm, muss aber sagen benutze ihn nur in meiner Freizeit bin auch kein Experte, habe ihn ausgewählt weil ich kein schwarzen Rahnen wollte. Habe mich sehr viel Informiert im Internet, haben viele Tests gelesen und am Ende für ihn entschieden
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 245P2ES LCD monitor with PowerSensor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 245P2ES LCD monitor with PowerSensor