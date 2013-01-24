Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    LCD monitor

    226E9QHAB/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Vivid and crisp details, design beyond boundaries Vivid and crisp details, design beyond boundaries Vivid and crisp details, design beyond boundaries
      -{discount-value}
      for more information, download <a href="https://www.download.p4c.philips.com/files/2/226e9qhab_00/226e9qhab_00_elr_.pdf" target="_blank">here</a>
      for more information, download here

      LCD monitor

      226E9QHAB/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Vivid and crisp details, design beyond boundaries

      This stylish Brilliance monitor gives you the best view without boundaries. The wide-view display allows you to enjoy the same crisp and vivid picture quality from any front angle view. It is flicker free, reducing eye fatigue after long use. See all benefits

      LCD monitor

      Vivid and crisp details, design beyond boundaries

      This stylish Brilliance monitor gives you the best view without boundaries. The wide-view display allows you to enjoy the same crisp and vivid picture quality from any front angle view. It is flicker free, reducing eye fatigue after long use. See all benefits

      Vivid and crisp details, design beyond boundaries

      This stylish Brilliance monitor gives you the best view without boundaries. The wide-view display allows you to enjoy the same crisp and vivid picture quality from any front angle view. It is flicker free, reducing eye fatigue after long use. See all benefits

      LCD monitor

      Vivid and crisp details, design beyond boundaries

      This stylish Brilliance monitor gives you the best view without boundaries. The wide-view display allows you to enjoy the same crisp and vivid picture quality from any front angle view. It is flicker free, reducing eye fatigue after long use. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all home-monitors

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        LCD monitor

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Vivid and crisp details, design beyond boundaries

        • E Line
        • 22 (21.5"/54.6 cm diag.)
        • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
        IPS LED wide view technology for image and colour accuracy

        IPS LED wide view technology for image and colour accuracy

        IPS displays use an advanced technology that gives you extra-wide viewing angles of 178/178 degrees, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays give you remarkably crisp images with vivid colours, making them ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications that demand colour accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

        16:9 Full HD display for crisp, detailed images

        16:9 Full HD display for crisp, detailed images

        Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colours, expect a true-to-life picture.

        Effortlessly smooth gameplay with AMD FreeSync™ technology

        Effortlessly smooth gameplay with AMD FreeSync™ technology

        Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. With the new Philips monitor it doesn't have to be. Get fluid, artefact-free performance at virtually any frame rate with AMD FreeSync™ technology, smooth, quick refresh and ultra-fast response time.

        Narrow-border display for a seamless appearance

        Narrow-border display for a seamless appearance

        The new Philips displays feature ultra-narrow borders which allow for minimal distractions and maximum viewing size. Especially suited for multi-display or tiling setups like gaming, graphic design and professional applications, the ultra-narrow border display gives you the feeling of using one large display.

        Less eye fatigue with Flicker-Free technology

        Less eye fatigue with Flicker-Free technology

        Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-Free technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.

        LowBlue Mode for easy-on-the-eyes productivity

        LowBlue Mode for easy-on-the-eyes productivity

        Studies have shown that just as ultra-violet rays can cause eye damage, shortwave-length blue light rays from LED displays can cause eye damage and affect vision over time. Developed for wellbeing, the Philips LowBlue Mode setting uses a smart software technology to reduce harmful shortwave blue light.

        HDMI-ready for Full HD entertainment

        HDMI-ready for Full HD entertainment

        An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. An HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio to be transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).

        Built-in stereo speakers for multimedia

        A pair of high-quality stereo speakers built into a display device. They may be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing etc. depending on model and design.

        Eco-friendly materials meet major international standards

        "Philips is committed to using sustainable, eco-friendly materials across its monitor range. All body plastic parts, metal chassis parts and packing materials use 100% recyclable materials. In some selected models, we use up to 65% post-consumer recycled plastics. Strict adherence to RoHS standards ensures a substantial reduction or elimination of toxic substances like lead, for example. Mercury content in monitors with a CCFL backlight has been reduced significantly, and has been eliminated completely in monitors with an LED backlight.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          LCD panel type
          IPS technology
          AMD FreeSync™ technology
          Yes
          Backlight type
          W-LED system
          Panel Size
          21.5 inch/54.6 cm
          Display Screen Coating
          Anti-Glare, 3H, Haze 25%
          Effective viewing area
          476.06 (H) x 267.79 (V)
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Maximum resolution
          1920 x 1080 @ 75 Hz*
          Pixel Density
          102 PPI
          Response time (typical)
          4 ms (Grey to Grey)*
          Brightness
          250  cd/m²
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          1000:1
          SmartContrast
          20,000,000:1
          Pixel pitch
          0.248 x 0.248 mm
          Viewing angle
          • 178º (H)/178º (V)
          • @ C/R > 10
          Flicker-free
          Yes
          Picture enhancement
          SmartImage game
          Display colours
          16.7 M
          Scanning Frequency
          30–83 kHz (H)/50–76 Hz (V)
          LowBlue Mode
          Yes
          sRGB
          Yes

        • Connectivity

          Signal Input
          • VGA (Analogue)
          • HDMI (digital, HDCP)
          Sync Input
          • Separate Sync
          • Sync on Green
          Audio (In/Out)
          • PC audio-in
          • Headphone out

        • Convenience

          Built-in Speakers
          3 W x 2
          User convenience
          • Power On/Off
          • Menu
          • Volume (HDMI Audio out)
          • Input
          • SmartImage Game
          OSD Languages
          • Brazil Portuguese
          • Czech
          • Dutch
          • English
          • Finnish
          • French
          • German
          • Greek
          • Hungarian
          • Italian
          • Japanese
          • Korean
          • Polish
          • Portuguese
          • Russian
          • Simplified Chinese
          • Spanish
          • Swedish
          • Traditional Chinese
          • Turkish
          • Ukrainian
          Other convenience
          • Kensington lock
          • VESA mount (75 x 75 mm)
          Plug and Play Compatibility
          • DDC/CI
          • Mac OS X
          • sRGB
          • Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7

        • Stand

          Tilt
          -5/20  degree

        • Power

          On mode
          15.60 W (typ.) (EnergyStar 7.0 test method)
          Standby mode
          < 0.5 W (typ.)
          Off mode
          < 0.3 W (typ.)
          Energy Label Class
          B
          Power LED indicator
          • Operation - White
          • Standby mode - White (flashing)
          Power supply
          • External
          • 100–240 VAC, 50–60 Hz

        • Dimensions

          Product with stand (mm)
          490 x 385 x 190  mm
          Product without stand (mm)
          490 x 297 x 35  mm
          Packaging in mm (W x H x D)
          565 x 434 x 153  mm

        • Weight

          Product with stand (kg)
          2.59  kg
          Product without stand (kg)
          2.03  kg
          Product with packaging (kg)
          4.22  kg

        • Operating conditions

          Temperature range (operation)
          0 to 40  °C
          Temperature range (storage)
          -20 to 60  °C
          Relative humidity
          20%-80  %
          Altitude
          Operation: +12,000 ft (3658 m), Non-operation: +40,000 ft (12,192 m)
          MTBF
          50,000 (excluding backlight)  hour(s)

        • Sustainability

          Environmental and energy
          • EnergyStar 7.0
          • RoHS
          • Lead-free
          • Mercury Free
          • WEEE
          Recyclable packaging material
          100  %

        • Compliance and standards

          Regulatory Approvals
          • CE Mark
          • FCC Class B
          • CU-EAC
          • TUV/ISO9241-307
          • RCM
          • CECP
          • BSMI
          • PSB
          • MEPS
          • EPA
          • cETLus
          • UKRAINIAN

        • Cabinet

          Colour
          Black / Silver
          Finish
          Glossy

        • What's in the box?

          Monitor with stand
          Yes
          Cables
          HDMI cable, Power cable
          User Documentation
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
            • The maximum resolution works for HDMI input only.
            • Response time value equal to SmartResponse
            • 2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.
            • The monitor may look different from feature images.