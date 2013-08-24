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  • Elegant display enhances your viewing experience
  • Elegant display enhances your viewing experience
  • Elegant display enhances your viewing experience
  • Elegant display enhances your viewing experience

Discontinued

LCD monitor, LED backlight

227E4LSB/00

5
| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product
Elegant display enhances your viewing experience
Experience awesome LED pictures with natural colours on this elegant and slim design display.
See all benefits

Elegant display enhances your viewing experience

  • E Line

  • 21.5" (54.6 cm)

  • Full HD display

LED technology for natural colours

White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content, which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of the LCD backlight, resulting in a super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior colour reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

SmartImage Lite for an enhanced LCD viewing experience

SmartImage Lite is an exclusive, leading edge Philips technology that analyses the content displayed on your screen. Based on a scenario you select, SmartImage Lite dynamically enhances the contrast, colour saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance - all in real time with the press of a single button.

Easy display performance tuning with SmartControl Lite

SmartControl Lite is the next generation 3D icon-based GUI monitor control software. This allows the user to fine-tune most parameters of the monitor like Colour, Brightness, screen calibration, Multimedia, ID management etc. with the mouse.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

24/08/2013

Deutschland

Deutschland

Dieses Produkt hat großartige Eigenschaften

SUPER GERÄT! sehr empfehlenswert! Günstiger Einkauf per Versand im INTERNET hat prima funktioniert. Das Gerät hat meine Erwartungen voll erfüllt.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 227E4LSB LCD-Monitor mit LED-Hintergrundbeleuchtung

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 227E4LSB LCD-Monitor mit LED-Hintergrundbeleuchtung

01/09/2013

Italia

Italia

prodotto eccelllente

ottimo prodotto lucentezza di alta qualità ottimo rapporto prezzo qualità

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 227E4LSB Monitor LCD, retroilluminazione LED

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 227E4LSB Monitor LCD, retroilluminazione LED

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