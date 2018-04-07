Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
227E7QDSB/00
Vivid colours, crisp details
This brilliant wide-view display offers vivid colours and crisp details wrapped in an elegant design for a light and fresh face in any home or office.
E Line
22 (21.5"/54.6 cm diag.)
Full HD (1920 x 1080)
Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free from Mercury, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its lifecycle, from manufacturing to disposal.
The new Philips displays feature ultra-narrow borders which allow for minimal distractions and maximum viewing size. Especially suited for multi-display or tiling setups like gaming, graphic design and professional applications, the ultra-narrow border display gives you the feeling of using one large display.
SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyses the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colours and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.
3.8
of 5
4
Reviews
dude
07/04/2018
United Kingdom
Value for money
Given the price.. I don't see how you can do better? It works.
This review was made for 237E7QDSB LCD monitor
This review was made for 237E7QDSB LCD monitor
Rody
27/02/2017
Italia
Verified buyer
Rapporto qualità/prezzo davvero eccellente
Trovo il rapporto qualità/prezzo davvero eccellente.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 227E7QDSB Monitor LCD
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 227E7QDSB Monitor LCD
Peter57
28/11/2016
Suisse
Verified buyer
Super schöner Bildschirm
Ich habe den Bildschirm gekauft, um das Erscheinungsbild vom 15 Zoll Laptop zu verbessern. Hat alles super geklappt mit dem anschliessen.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 237E7QDSB LCD-Monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 237E7QDSB LCD-Monitor
This Philips display is MHL-certified. However, if your MHL device does not connect or work correctly, check with your MHL device FAQ or vendor directly for instructions. The policy of your device manufacturer may require you to purchase its brand-specific MHL cable or adapter in order for it to work
Requires optional MHL-certified mobile device and MHL cable (not included). Please check with your MHL device vendor for compatibility.
Standby/Off energy saving of ErP is not applicable for the MHL charging functionality
For a complete list of MHL-enabled products, refer to www.mhlconsortium.org
"AH-IPS" word mark/trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
Smart response time is the optimum value from either GtG or GtG (BW) tests.