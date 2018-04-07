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Discontinued

LCD monitor

227E7QDSB/00

3.8

| (4) Reviews

Vivid colours, crisp details

This brilliant wide-view display offers vivid colours and crisp details wrapped in an elegant design for a light and fresh face in any home or office.

See all benefits

in an elegant design

Vivid colours, crisp details

  • E Line

  • 22 (21.5"/54.6 cm diag.)

  • Full HD (1920 x 1080)

Mercury Free eco-friendly display

Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free from Mercury, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its lifecycle, from manufacturing to disposal.

Edge-to-edge narrow border display for seamless appearance

The new Philips displays feature ultra-narrow borders which allow for minimal distractions and maximum viewing size. Especially suited for multi-display or tiling setups like gaming, graphic design and professional applications, the ultra-narrow border display gives you the feeling of using one large display.

SmartContrast for deep black level details

SmartContrast for deep black level details

SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyses the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colours and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.8

of 5

4

Reviews

3
2

07/04/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Value for money

Given the price.. I don't see how you can do better? It works.

This review was made for 237E7QDSB LCD monitor

This review was made for 237E7QDSB LCD monitor

27/02/2017

Italia

Italia

Verified buyer

Rapporto qualità/prezzo davvero eccellente

Trovo il rapporto qualità/prezzo davvero eccellente.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 227E7QDSB Monitor LCD

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 227E7QDSB Monitor LCD

28/11/2016

Suisse

Suisse

Verified buyer

Super schöner Bildschirm

Ich habe den Bildschirm gekauft, um das Erscheinungsbild vom 15 Zoll Laptop zu verbessern. Hat alles super geklappt mit dem anschliessen.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 237E7QDSB LCD-Monitor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 237E7QDSB LCD-Monitor

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Disclaimers

  1. This Philips display is MHL-certified. However, if your MHL device does not connect or work correctly, check with your MHL device FAQ or vendor directly for instructions. The policy of your device manufacturer may require you to purchase its brand-specific MHL cable or adapter in order for it to work

  2. Requires optional MHL-certified mobile device and MHL cable (not included). Please check with your MHL device vendor for compatibility.

  3. Standby/Off energy saving of ErP is not applicable for the MHL charging functionality

  4. For a complete list of MHL-enabled products, refer to www.mhlconsortium.org

  5. "AH-IPS" word mark/trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.

  6. Smart response time is the optimum value from either GtG or GtG (BW) tests.