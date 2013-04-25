ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

All series

  • Sustainable eco design display
  • Sustainable eco design display
  • Sustainable eco design display
  • Sustainable eco design display
  • Sustainable eco design display
  • Sustainable eco design display

Discontinued

BrillianceLCD monitor, LED backlight

231B4LPYCS/00

4
| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product
Sustainable eco design display
The Philips PowerSensor LED display using 65% post-consumer recycled plastics and PVC, BFR free housing is ideal for eco-friendly productivity
See all benefits

with PowerSensor saves energy bills

Sustainable eco design display

  • B Line

  • 23" (58.4 cm)

  • Full HD display

LED technology ensures natural colours

White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content, which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of the LCD backlight, resulting in a super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior colour reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

PowerSensor saves up to 80% energy costs

PowerSensor saves up to 80% energy costs

PowerSensor is a built-in 'people sensor' that transmits and receives harmless infrared signals to determine if the user is present and then automatically reduces monitor brightness when then user steps away from the desk, cutting energy costs by up to 80 percent and prolonging monitor life

DisplayPort offers audio and video over a single, long cable

DisplayPort is a digital link from PC to monitor without any conversion. With higher capabilities than DVI standard, it is fully capable to support up to 15 metre cables and 10.8 Gbps/sec data transfer. With this high performance and zero latency, you get the fastest imaging and refresh rates — making DisplayPort the best choice for not only general office or home use, but also for the more demanding gaming and films, video editing and more. It also keeps interoperability in mind via the use of various adapters.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

5
3
2
1

25/04/2013

Suisse

Suisse

qualité prix exellent

Peut de conssomation et un bon eclairemet du moniteur

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Brilliance 231B4LPYCS Moniteur LCD, rétroéclairage LED

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Brilliance 231B4LPYCS Moniteur LCD, rétroéclairage LED

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.