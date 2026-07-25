2 year warranty
Discontinued
231P4QRYEB/00
P Line
23" (58.4 cm)
Full HD display
It is Philips firm belief that work should be suited to people, and not the other way around. To promote a healthier and productive workplace, Philips has developed the world's first innovative technology called "ErgoSensor", which is embedded in the monitor to sense and measure the user's behaviour. ErgoSensor advises users on how to sit in an ergonomic position at their computer with a corrective feedback on optimal viewing distance, ergonomic neck angle and a time break advice. It also saves up to 80% energy consumption if user is not present on the seat by powering off the monitor.
IPS displays use advanced technology that gives you extra-wide viewing angles of 178/178 degrees, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle — even in 90-degree Pivot mode! Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colours, making it ideal not only for Photos, films and web browsing, but also for professional applications that demand colour accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.
DisplayPort is a digital link from PC to monitor without any conversion. With higher capabilities than DVI standard, it is fully capable to support up to 15 metre cables and 10.8 Gbps/sec data transfer. With this high performance and zero latency, you get the fastest imaging and refresh rates — making DisplayPort the best choice for not only general office or home use, but also for the more demanding gaming and films, video editing and more. It also keeps interoperability in mind via the use of various adapters.
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